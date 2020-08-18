The Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker has dropped to $149.99 at Staples when you use the code 38890. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Echo Studio, and it's happening in part because Amazon already dropped the price on the Studio from $200 to $170 at pretty much every retailer. The Staples coupon takes another $20 off, which brings it down to a lower price than anywhere else, including Amazon.

The Studio is designed to focus on high-fidelity sound. So if you want some music to listen to, you should also check out this deal giving you a free trial to Amazon Music HD. That's the highest-quality music you can get from Amazon for free. Not a bad way to try out your new smart speaker.

Sounds Good Amazon Echo Studio Alexa-enabled smart speaker The Studio has five speakers for powerful sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Can automatically sense the acoustics of the room to fine-tune its playback. Control it with your voice, use Amazon Alexa for your smart home, and control Zigbee products. $149.99 $200.00 $50 off See at Amazon With coupon: 38890

The Android Central review of the Echo Studio last November gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a The Best badge. Daniel Bader said, "...this is the speaker to buy for anyone who wants to play in the big leagues of sound without getting overly complicated. The Echo Studio has enough amplification to fill a room without distorting and the aural chops to back it up, including three 2-inch mid-range speakers providing distinct coverage directions, along with a front-firing 1-inch tweeter and a downward-facing woofer."

The Studio uses five speakers to create that immersive and powerful sound, and it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos. It doesn't matter where you place the Studio, either. It can optimize its sound based on any room. It automatically senses how the acoustics are in any space and fine-tunes the playback.

The Amazon Alexa voice assistant built right in lets you control the speaker and all its features with your voice. You can even control your regular smart home, stream from your favorite apps, and more. You can use Alexa to control Zigbee-compatible devices with the Studio, a feature that's only available in select Amazon devices.

If you just want to dive into lossless audio and music streaming and don't want Alexa listening in on you, the Studio is outfitted with plenty of privacy controls. You can even electronically disconnect the mics if you prefer it that way.