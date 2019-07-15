Amazon Prime Day has officially started and it's going on for two days! Prime Day 2019 for July 15 and 16. That's right, this year's event takes place over two days so we get a full 48 hours of deals — 12 hours more than last year. That 48-hour period will be stacked full of deals that are impossible to sift through on your own, so the Thrifter team will be doing that for you, saving you time and money.

Prime Day is set to feature a bunch of deals across every category at Amazon from tech and entertainment to home, garden, fashion, baby, pet, and so much more. There are deals on hardware from some of the biggest manufacturers in every category.

Amazon hardware

Charging accesories

Robot cleaners

Gardening

Smart home gadgets

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring prodcuts today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$699.99 $900.00 Save $200

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in countdown to Prime Day
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Amazon Prime Day is just one week away and the deals are already coming in hot.

These Amazon FreeTime Unlimited deals come with free Disney headphones for kids
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-encompassing app for your child to learn and play with, featuring unlimited access to ebooks, games, shows, movies, and more for a monthly fee. Joining today can even earn you a free pair of Disney kids' headphones.

Add Alexa voice control to a speaker you own with the Echo Input at a new low price
Amazon Echo Input
$14.99 $34.99 Save $20

It's not even Prime Day yet, and Amazon is already unleashing deals left and right exclusively for Prime members, like this $15 Echo Input at its lowest price yet.

