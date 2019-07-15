Amazon Prime Day has officially started and it's going on for two days! Prime Day 2019 for July 15 and 16. That's right, this year's event takes place over two days so we get a full 48 hours of deals — 12 hours more than last year. That 48-hour period will be stacked full of deals that are impossible to sift through on your own, so the Thrifter team will be doing that for you, saving you time and money.

Prime Day is set to feature a bunch of deals across every category at Amazon from tech and entertainment to home, garden, fashion, baby, pet, and so much more. There are deals on hardware from some of the biggest manufacturers in every category.

Amazon hardware

Charging accesories

Robot cleaners

Gardening

Smart home gadgets

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.