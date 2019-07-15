Amazon Prime Day has officially started and it's going on for two days! Prime Day 2019 for July 15 and 16. That's right, this year's event takes place over two days so we get a full 48 hours of deals — 12 hours more than last year. That 48-hour period will be stacked full of deals that are impossible to sift through on your own, so the Thrifter team will be doing that for you, saving you time and money.
Prime Day is set to feature a bunch of deals across every category at Amazon from tech and entertainment to home, garden, fashion, baby, pet, and so much more. There are deals on hardware from some of the biggest manufacturers in every category.
Amazon hardware
- Echo Show 5 - £49.99 (Was £79.99)
- Echo Dot - £22 (Was £49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - £24.99 (Was £49.99)
- Fire TV Stick - £19.99 (Was £39.99)
- Echo - £54.99 (Was £89.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam - £169 (Was £249)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - £149 (Was £229)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £119 (Was £179)
Charging accesories
- Anker PowerCore 20100 - £23.09 (Was £32.99)
- Anker USB C to Lightning cable - £9.99 (Was £14.99)
- Anker USB C car charger - £14.99 (Was £21.99)
- Anker 5-Port USB C wall charger - £19.98 (Was £29.99)
- Anker 30W USB C charger - £27.99 (Was £39.99)
- Anker 10W Qi wireless charger - £10.49 (Was £14.99)
Robot cleaners
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C - £178.99 (Was £289.99)
- Eufy BoosIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) - £146.99 (Was £219.99)
- Neato Robotics D750 Exclusive Pet Edition - £689.99 (Was £899)
- iRobot Roomba 981 - £19.98 (Was £29.99)
- Eufy RoboVac 11 - £146.99 (Was £219.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960 - £499.99 (Was £799)
Gardening
- Flymo 1200 R Lawnmower - £399.99 (Was £599.99)
- Bosch Cordless Hedge Cutter - £81.49 (Was £145)
- Bosch Shredder AXT 25 TC - £283.39 (Was £459.99)
Smart home gadgets
- tado° Smart AC Control V3+ - £69.99 (Was £89.99)
- tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit V3 - £79.99 (Was £119.99)
- tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting) Duo Pack - £78.99 (Was £119.99)
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.