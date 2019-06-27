In case you haven't heard, Prime Day is coming on July 15th. The 48-hour sale will feature millions of deals and discounts, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . That makes now the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime . Ahead of the big sale, Amazon will be offering plenty of special promotions, including the Prime Day Concert , which will headline Taylor Swift and feature special performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. As if that isn't cool enough, Jane Lynch will also be hosting. You can watch the trailer here .

Prime members can stream the Prime Day Concert live beginning July 10th at 9 PM ET. You'll also be able to watch it on-demand for a limited time after the concert has ended. Expect Taylor Swift's chart-topping singles You Need To Calm Down and ME! to make an appearance, Dua Lipa's certified bop New Rules, SZA's Love Galore, and Billboard hits like Mayores from award-winning artist Becky G. Basically, it's going to be a show that you won't want to miss. You can even get pumped now by asking Alexa to "play the Prime Day Concert playlist." This isn't the first time Amazon has held a special concert for Prime Day; last year, Ariana Grande headlined.

Coinciding with Amazon's star-studded plans, Prime members who haven't tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for a four-month trial for only $0.99 starting today. That discount gets you unlimited access to ad-free streaming of over 50 million songs. What better opportunity to stream the concert's artists so you can learn every word?