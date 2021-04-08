Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Amazon Luna finally rolls out 720p streaming for slower internet speeds

4K is still on the way for Amazon Luna.
Derrek Lee

Amazon LunaSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Amazon rolls out lower HD streaming for its Luna gaming service.
  • The feature has been highly requested for gamers with slower internet connections.
  • 4K game streaming is still in the works.

Amazon Luna is currently one of the best game streaming apps on Android and a worthy contender to Google Stadia. While it's available on the best Android phones via your smartphone browser, the best way to play Luna is on your PC or Fire TV set. The streaming service offers tons of games that can be played at 1080p/60fps, which sounds great, but while Amazon has been working to bring 4K support, gamers have actually been asking to lower the resolution.

In response, Amazon has announced Thursday that it's rolling out the ability to set the resolution to 720p:

While it may seem strange for gamers to request a lower resolution, FHD can use up a lot of bandwidth in a short amount of time and can cause players to hit data caps fairly quickly. As noted in the blog post, you can switch your resolution in the settings menu under Audio & Video Quality.

For anyone interested in trying out Amazon Luna, you can head over to the landing page below to request early access. The subscription costs just $5.99 per month, or you can get additional access to Ubisoft+ for $14.99 a month. You can also check out the list of Amazon Luna compatible browsers and devices, which now includes the best Fire TV sticks.

Amazon Luna Logo

Amazon Luna

The Amazon Luna cloud streaming service may still be in "early access," but it offers a large library of games for just $5.99 a month. Games can be played at FHD/60fps with support for 4K streaming coming soon on your favorite devices.

