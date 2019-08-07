According to the Amazon listing, which has now been taken down, the Motorola One Action will go on sale starting September 13 in Germany. The phone will be offered in three configurations, with the top-end variant featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at €299 ($335) in the country.

Motorola's upcoming Android One smartphone, the One Action was spotted on the Google Play Console and Android Enterprise Recommended devices catalog last month, confirming the presence of a Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor inside. Thanks to a goof-up by Amazon Germany, the smartphone's pricing and availability information have now been revealed.

Since the Amazon listing claims the phone will be released on September 13, it's likely the Motorola One Action will be launched at the company's IFA 2019 press conference in Berlin next month. Alongside the One Action, Motorola may also take the wraps off the One Pro and One Macro at the same event. The Motorola One Pro is rumored to be the company's flagship Android One offering for 2019 and will have a quad camera setup on the back.

As for the Motorola One Action, the phone will be very similar to the One Vision that was launched earlier this year, both in terms of design and hardware specs. It will come with a 6.3-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. Running under its hood will be a 10nm Exynos 9609 processor, clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Unlike the One Vision, which has dual cameras at the rear, the One Action will come equipped with a triple camera setup. The smartphone will have a 13MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle "Action Cam" with a 117-degree field-of-view, and a depth sensor. Some of the other rumored specifications of the One Action include a 13MP selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and stock Android 9.0 Pie OS.

