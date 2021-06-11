For the workhorse Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Feature-rich family tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 If you plan to do a lot of multitasking and get work done on the tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus might be a worthwhile upgrade thanks to the extra RAM and the compatibility with wireless charging that ensures you can keep it juiced up as needed. From $180 at Amazon Pros Compatible with Qi wireless chargers

Tablets were huge when they first came out but quickly lost their luster as they fit in this weird spot where they were too big to be truly portable yet too small to offer good enough computing power. Nowadays, however, with so much innovation in the category, there's talk that tablets could totally replace laptops for some people. With tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10, the ability to add a Bluetooth keyboard makes this a pretty sweet proposition. Indeed, Amazon's Fire lineup is one of the most popular tablet brands, and these two newest models both offer enticing features for work and play. But when looking at the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10, what makes them different from one another? And which should you buy if you're looking for the best Prime Day Amazon device deals?

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Amazon Fire HD 10 Screen Size 10.1 inches 10.1 inches Screen Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 Processor Octa-core 2GHz Octa-core 2GHz RAM 4GB 3GB Storage 32 or 64GB 32 or 64GB Expandable Memory Up to 1TB via microSD Up to 1TB via microSD Battery Life Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Charging USB-C 2.0, Wireless USB-C 2.0 Cameras 2MP front, 5MP rear 2MP front, 5MP rear Colors Slate Black, Denim, Lavender, Olive Connection Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Headphone Jack Yes Yes Works with Optional Bluetooth Keyboard Yes Yes Dimensions 9.73 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches (247 x 166 x 9.2mm) 9.73 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches (247 x 166 x 9.2mm) Weight 16.4 oz. (465 g) 16.4 oz. (465 g)

It's pretty clear that these two tablets are effectively identical but for two key differences: the Plus version has more RAM and is compatible with wireless charging. For $30 more, those are two small but pretty important upgrades that might be worth the extra bucks for some. This is especially so if you're using the tablet on the go, at your desk, and for business reasons as well as leisure.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Core specs

When looking at the core specifications of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10, both tablets are virtually identical. They are the exact same dimensions and weigh the same; if you didn't know you were looking at one or the other, you probably wouldn't be able to tell the difference but for the color. Both come with an ad-supported option that displays sponsored screensavers or without ads and with 32GB or 64GB capacities with the option to increase this to 1TB via a separately purchased microSD memory card.

Both are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, with the same dimensions and weight as one another. They both come equipped with 10.1-inch full 1080p HD screens with over two million pixels and a screen that's made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

Both offer a new feature called split screen which allows you to view two apps side-by-side for ultimate multi-tasking. You can access all of your favorite streaming services from both, like Netflix, Hulu, and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Download tons of apps, from TikTok to Facebook and Instagram. But there's one huge caveat: neither tablet supports the Google Play app store. Instead, everything is downloaded through the Amazon App Store.

Use software like Microsoft Office, OneNote, and DropBox with both, and connect to compatible smart home devices so you can control them right from the tablet. You could also do things like view live footage from a compatible smart security camera on the device's screen.

Both tablets feature Alexa for voice control, including Show Mode, which provides not only audible responses but will also let you visually see responses on the screen. With the HD 10 Plus, Show Mode is automatically activated once the device is placed in the wireless charging dock, which is a convenient feature, especially if you want to keep the tablet docked at all times while you aren't using it as a sort of central home hub.

Both offer access to Amazon Kids so you set up a specific child profile for a young one to use that only permits access to certain apps and websites. And they both also meet Energy Star requirements and are made of 28% post-consumer recycled plastics, something that environmentally conscious folks will appreciate.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Audio and connectivity

Both tablets feature built-in speakers and mics along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with support for A2DP. Enjoy streaming content with not only the high-resolution screen but also Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Take photos and videos using the 5MP rear camera and enjoy video calls and selfies using the 2MP front camera.

Along with an accelerometer so you can position the tablet in landscape or portrait mode to accommodate everything from watching movies to reading e-books. Ambient light sensors ensure comfortable reading. Both tablets can connect wirelessly to a compatible Bluetooth keyboard to transform into a more laptop-like experience, so you can go from downtime to for productivity time with ease.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Key differences

Where these two tablets differ operationally is with power: while they both have 2GHz octa-core processors, the HD 10 Plus has 4GB of RAM versus just 3GB of RAM in the Fire HD 10. This might come in handy for multi-tasking, running multiple programs or apps at once, or streaming high-quality or bandwidth-intensive apps and programs.

They also differ in charging. Both offer USB-C charging and can run for up to 12 hours per charge. But the Fire HD 10 Plus can be wirelessly charged as well, using any compatible Qi-certified wireless charger or the Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock, which sells for $50.

The third main difference is in the exterior finishes. While the Fire HD 10 Plus comes in a soft-touch slate color, the HD 10 comes in black, denim, lavender, or olive, providing more options and playful finishes that might appeal more to children.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10: Which do you choose?

Given the minor difference in price between these two models, it's worth opting for the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for the benefit of wireless charging and more RAM. With that said, if you're just getting this tablet as a fun tablet that you or the whole family can use for web surfing, watching videos, gaming, e-mails, and other leisurely activities, just get the Amazon Fire HD 10 and use the money you save towards paying for an accessory, like a good protective case (a heavy-duty or kids case if you're handing it over to a young child with slippery fingers!) screen protector, or even a Bluetooth keyboard for those times when you do want to get some work done but don't have your laptop nearby, or if you want to bring something lighter along for a trip.

Keep in mind that if you do plan to use the tablet for work purposes, there's an Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle option with either model, which includes a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for an extra $70.

When looking for an affordable tablet for a young child, you might be better off with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. Designed specifically for older kids, it focuses on durability via the included bumper case along with parental controls and offers a diverse kid-appropriate content library.

But back to the two main devices, when you're trying to decide between the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus vs. Amazon Fire HD 10, they really are so similar that you can't go wrong with either of them.

