This hasn't always been one of Amazon's strong suits.
Amazon's only Echo product with a screen, the Echo Show, is expanding to the UK and Germany, the company announced at a hardware event today alongside several other Echo-related announcements. Pre-orders are kicking off now, and pricing is set at £199 in the UK and €219 in Germany.
Amazon is known for being rather slow to bring its products outside of a few key markets, most notably keeping many exclusive to the U.S. at launch, but the UK and Germany have been key European expansion points for the company in the past. The pricing lines up within reason of the $229 price here in the U.S., taking into account added taxes and distribution costs. Amazon is also offering a promotion for £100/€100 off if you buy two at once.
My imported Echo show came to life today. I got a message asking to confirm location and when I set to UK it correctly configured my Amazon marketplace and amazon music account. It also now appears as online in my Alexa app.