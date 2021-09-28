What you need to know
- Amazon launched the new Echo Show 15.
- The device features a 15-inch 1080p display and can be mounted on a wall like a photo frame.
- Amazon is also launching its new interface and widgets along with a new Visual ID.
Amazon has no shortage of impressive Echo devices in its repertoire, like the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with its rotating display. However, the company's latest product is probably its most compelling. The new Amazon Echo Show 15 is a large smart display that can be mounted on a wall and double as a digital photo frame.
It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, the largest among the best smart displays, and is powered by Amazon's next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor for faster, on-device speech recognition and processing. Depending on your needs, you can have it mounted on a countertop stand or up against the wall, and it rotates to fit your home decor and better match how you prefer to use it; as more of an entertainment hub or as a smart hub.
As far as entertainment goes, the Echo Show 15 has access to media from Prime Video, Netflix, or Hulu and will soon support Sling TV. It will also gain TikTok support soon, so the portrait orientation will come in handy.
The new Echo Show 15 will come with the new interface announced back in July, complete with brand-new widgets for at-a-glance organization. The widgets are customizable, so you can focus on what's most important for the family.
Speaking of family, the new Visual ID will automatically recognize you or members of your family to show relevant information, greetings, and updates based on who's around. It will even work for children, only displaying age-appropriate content when it recognizes kids that are enrolled. And of course, there are privacy features with camera and mic controls, a camera shutter, and the ability to delete voice recordings. Visual ID is also optional.
It can do all the things you'd expect as a smart display, from managing other smart home devices, multitasking, viewing media, and even video calling with the integrated 5MP camera. The Echo Show 15 aims to be the ultimate home hub for the family.
The Echo Show 15 will be available later this year for $250. The countertop and wall mounts will be available separately.
Digital Photo Frame
Amazon Echo Show 15
For the whole family
The new Amazon Echo Show 15 features a large, rotating display that can be placed almost anywhere in the home, from a wall in the living room to a kitchen countertop. It's great for entertainment, and with Visual ID, it can quickly adjust to any family member's needs,
