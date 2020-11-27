If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds this shopping weekend, look no further than Amazon. Sure the online retailer has tons of outstanding options to keep you bopping along, but I think the Black Friday deal on the site right now just might be Amazon's own Echo Buds. These noise-reducing earbuds with Alexa built-in were already a good value at $130, but they're a steal at this new $80 price point. Plus, Amazon keeps adding new features to them, like the new fitness tracking feature that was added this past week.

The Amazon Echo Buds have long been one of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds for exercising, and even though they're affordable, they rarely go on sale, especially for $50 off.

You can summon Alexa hands-free or access the Google Assistant or Apple's Siri with just a tap. Thanks to the latest update, you even can ask Alexa to start your workout. This is a great way to track your walk or run duration, steps, calories, distance, and pace without a smartwatch or fitness tracker, or as an additional complement to your favorite exercise app.

Controlling your music or workout with Alexa isn't the only smart feature of the Echo Buds. They use Bose's Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology to block out most unwanted sounds, but you can also switch to passthrough mode, which lets you hear the world around you. This is particularly useful when walking or running down a crowded sidewalk or avoiding mountain bikers while hiking in the woods.

Through the Alexa app, you can control the ANR and passthrough levels, as well as adjust the EQ and microphone settings. These lack USB-C and wireless fast charging, but with a battery life of over 20 hours, recharging them is not a burden at all.

I truly enjoy keeping my phone in my pocket and just asking Alexa to play a new song, podcast, or audiobook. They're also great for asking Alexa to jot down a reminder or control my smart home devices when I'm out of the house. These may not be the first gadgets you picture when you think about Echo devices, but they're one of the best for sure!