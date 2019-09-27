Standard-bearer gets better All-new Echo Smart speaker with home hub Echo Plus Even though it may not look like a major update, Amazon significantly improved the speakers in this standard Echo and made the design a little less stark with a more plush fabric and new twilight blue colorway. $100 at Amazon Pros Plush styling like Echo Plus

In the deluge of new product announcements from Amazon, this year's update to the "regular" Echo may have slipped under the radar a little bit. After all, it doesn't look that different from the previous model. It also kind of sits in this weird middle ground of Echo devices, where it has better sound than the smaller Dots but doesn't have a smart display like the larger Show series. With Amazon announcing its Certified for Humans program to make smart home setup easier, where does that leave the aging Echo Plus?

Is there an Echo in here?

Often when Amazon updates a product line it will quickly remove the older version of the products from its listings so as not to overly confuse purchasers. You'll notice, for instance, that many of the Echo (2nd Gen) devices are listed as "Currently Unavailable" on Amazon's website, save for third-party sellers or refurbished items. The Echo Plus is technically a separate product to the all-new Echo, so we can see why it is still listed, but the two devices do share an awful lot in common.

All-new Echo Echo Plus Size 5.8" x 3.9" x 3.9" 5.8" x 3.9" x 3.9" Weight 27.5 oz 27.5 oz Far-field Microphones Yes Yes Speakers .8" tweeter and 3" woofer .8" tweeter and 3" woofer Dolby Processing Yes Yes Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth Yes Yes Smart Home Controls Yes Yes Smart Home Hub Yes with Certified for Humans program Yes with Zigbee hub Music Streaming Yes Yes Pair Multiple for Stereo Sound Yes Yes Free audio calls to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada Yes Yes Finishes Fabric (4 colors - charcoal, heather gray, sandstone, twilight blue) Fabric (3 colors - charcoal, heather gray, sandstone)

Echo chamber

The original Echo Plus was introduced in the fall of 2017 at a time when there were a number of competing smart home protocols and standards. Its value proposition was that it included a built-in Zigbee hub to better allow Alexa to work with various smart devices since Zigbee was arguably the most popular smart home protocol.

The Plus was refreshed the following fall, and given a new design to better reflect the softer aesthetic Amazon was going for. It was one of the few Echos that were not updated this year, and with the introduction of the Certified by Humans program, we wonder how long this particular Echo will stick around in the lineup.

Despite Amazon's attempts to extend the Echo devices line from the plug-sized Echo Flex to the full-on entertainment mini-monitor of the Echo Show, the original namesake Echo has kept a spot in the lineup once again. Amazon says that it improved the All-new Echo's "sound architecture" with a larger tweeter and bigger woofer to make it comparable to the Echo Plus, and the device now has a softened look to better match the Echo Dot and even the Show lines. And what else do you do when you want to generate interest in a minor refresh? You introduce a new color! We really love the twilight blue and hope that look comes to more Echo devices.

Bottom line

As we noted in our comparison of the all-new Echo Dot with Clock versus the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), we think Amazon made the decision here pretty easy when it comes to choosing between the all-new Echo or the Echo Plus. By beefing up the sound quality of the "regular" Echo, moving the styling towards that of the Echo Plus, and introducing a new program called Certified by Humans that facilitates easier smart home setup, it's getting difficult to justify purchasing the Echo Plus for $50 more.

If you are choosing between these two devices, it seems pretty clear that the all-new Echo is the device to get.

