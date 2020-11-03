Amazon has already started offering some significant discounts on its own devices in the lead up to Black Friday, including this insane deal for the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for an all-time low price of $18. Amazon only recently announced the value-priced streaming device at its fall 2020 hardware event, and it's already seen discounts during Prime Day, Alexa's Birthday, and now Black Friday.

One hot deal : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite gets you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, tons of movies and games, and an Alexa voice remote for cheaper than ever. $18 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite arrived as the new low-cost, entry-level Fire streaming device, but by no means does that mean it's a subpar experience. It still gives you access to Amazon's easy-to-use Fire TV OS, as well as push-button access to its Alexa voice assistant on the included remote. Like other stick-shaped streaming devices, this plugs directly into the HDMI port on the back of your TV, so it is out of sight and out of mind. This is just about the cheapest and easiest way to make any dumb TV a smart TV.

We like the Fire TV Stick Lite so much that we've even listed it as the best value in streaming sticks, and we expect it to be a big seller during the 2020 holiday season. We're not sure how long this price will be available, so if you're considering picking up a Fire TV or streaming device, you should probably grab one now because it's not likely to be this cheap again.