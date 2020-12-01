Cyber Monday is over but surprisingly, a number of last minute Cyber Monday deals are still available. Those who have been on the hunt for a new TV should give some consideration to this LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, which is currently on sale for just $349.99 at Target. With a RedCard, you can drop its price even further down to $332.49 for a total savings of up to $68 off its regular price of $400.

Screen Saver LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (50UN7300) Target has LG's 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV on sale today for just $350, saving you $50 off its regular cost. This is a Cyber Deals week offer that may not last much longer, so don't wait! $349.99 $399.99 $50 off See at Target

Having a Target RedCard is pretty much essential if you're a regular Target shopper. You score 5% off your purchases there everyday by using it, and that includes even products which coupons normally exclude like Alcohol, LEGO sets, and Apple products. Best of all, there's a free Debit version of the RedCard which has zero fees and costs you absolutely nothing to use it. You can sign up today if you don't already have one.

The LG 50-inch UN7300 4K Smart TV lets you start streaming with ease. No longer will you need a device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick plugged in to start watching shows on Netflix or Prime Video. This TV lets you download apps like Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, and many more once it's connected to your home internet. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and utilizes the webOS platform for smart functionality. It's also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you could voice control features of this TV if you have a device at home like the Echo Dot smart speaker.

This TV is also equipped with three HDMI ports and a standard 200x200 Vesa mounting pattern in case you plan on mounting it to your wall. This guide to the best TV mounts of 2020 can help you pick one out if that's the next purchase you're looking to make.