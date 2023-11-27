This last-minute Cyber Monday deal on two wireless chargers is too good to pass up

Wireless charging is terribly inefficient and it takes forever to charge a dead phone. It's also one of the best things that's ever happened to your portable electronics.

Confused? Don't be because both of those things are true. If you know, you know, but if you don't I'm gonna tell ya: the beauty of wireless charging is that when you're phone isn't on you, it's always charging.

This is especially true if you happen to work in an office or another dungeon-like place where you're stuck inside. Plop your phone on its wireless pad, which is handily sitting on the desk and it never goes dead. Ditto for home. When you don't have it in your hand doing some sort of something important, it's charging.

To make that happen you're going to need a few chargers, which is usually the bad part of it all. Cyber Monday to the rescue! You can snag a two-pack of wireless chargers for just $16 as long as you click before midnight.

COKOEYE wireless charging pad 2-pack: $22.99 $15.99 at Amazon Charge your Android phone at 10 watts, your iPhone at 7.5 watts, or your earbuds at 5 watts with one of these wireless chargers from Cokoeye. With two in the package, you can take one to work and leave the other at home for charging everywhere.

These are listed as fast chargers but know that wireless charging is never really fast and they aren't compatible with crazy fast systems like OnePlus' Warp Charge Wireless. They are going to charge your phone at a maximum of 10 watts unless it's an iPhone and it caps things at 7.5 watts.

Don't worry about the brand, either. I've never heard of the company but a wireless charger is really simple to build and it's tough to make it unsafe. I'm confident enough that I bought a couple of packs of these for myself.

What I do know is that once you place a few wireless chargers in spots where you spend your time, you'll never have a dead phone again.