Somehow, we already have Pixel 9 cases

What you need to know

We've received Thinborne cases allegedly for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Thinborne notes that there are three models of Pixel 9 coming this year, lining up with rumors.

The cases feature completely flat sides and smooth corners, plus the trademark Google Pixel camera bar.

The Google Pixel 9 might still be months away from launch, but some phone case manufacturers aren't wasting any time ensuring that their products are ready for when Google eventually launches its next flagship phones. We've already received a pair of Thinborne cases allegedly for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the company already has listings on its website for a third Pixel 9 model, as well.

While Thinborne will outfit its final cases with a MagSafe ring, these early models give us an idea of what the Pixel 9 series could look like if it debuts in October of this year, as expected. Thinborne isn't alone in already having cases — a quick Amazon search reveals several other companies are already selling some — and they all seem to use a design that's been leaked several times already.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Last year, with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google flattened the display entirely but kept the rounded edges all around the sides of the phone. The Pixel 9 is rumored to received further flattening, making the side rails completely flat. These Thinborne cases help show off how flat those sides could be if this design turns out to be true.

The corners don't seem to have changed at all from the Pixel 8 series, suggesting that Google isn't looking to square up its next-generation phones — just flatten the sides.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, these cases could help back up rumors that Google will release three Pixel 9 models: a base Google Pixel 9, a beefed up Pixel 9 Pro that's a similar size to the Pixel 9, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL that features the Pro's beefed-up specs inside a larger chassis.

Based on the cases, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro could be as small as the Pixel 7a, which is pictured alongside the Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro case above.

These cases also seem to corroborate a rumor that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be slightly taller than the Pixel 8 Pro, the most comparable model that currently exists.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Again, take this with a grain of salt for now since Google has not officially unveiled the Pixel 9 design. However, if these cases turn out to be fully accurate and fit the final retail models of the Pixel 9, they would likely set a new record for phone accessories availability ahead of a phone's official announcement.

Google phones have a history of being leaked far ahead of their official announcement, but even this is incredibly early for live cases and accessories to make their way to Amazon's virtual shelves. As it stands, we don't expect Google to announce a Pixel 9 series until the first week of October if the company's track record of fall announcements continues into 2024.