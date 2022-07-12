This UPS is built for your inner gamer and it's on sale for Prime Day

Amazon's two days of deals have kicked off and Prime Day deals are a go. One of the things I'm looking for this year is a new universal power supply (UPS) and surge protector, and I might have found the one. This APC UPS has some gamer flair and is on sale for $200 (opens in new tab), down from its $250 list price.

Protect your investment

(opens in new tab) APC Gaming UPS: $250 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You don't have to be a gamer to need a good UPS. Protect your electronics and keep things from grinding to a halt when the power flickers with this affordable and powerful small-form-factor UPS from APC.

While marketed towards both PC and console gamers with ambient RGB lighting, it's still a regular UPS surge protector when it comes to function. You'll get 1,500VA / 900W capacity, six battery-powered outlets plus four others that are still surge-protected, protection for your LAN cables, and even co-ax protection because power surges don't discriminate. As a bonus, there are also two USB Type-A ports and one USB C port.

On the technical side, this is a sine-wave battery backup with automatic voltage regulation and is fully compatible with the active PFC power supplies many gaming PCs use. It even has a user-replaceable battery.

A UPS is a good investment and is an integral part of a modern PC or entertainment setup. Whether you're looking for the best PlayStation games or want to expand your smart home during Prime Day, don't overlook clean power.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.