The Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 with 12 streams and 5GbE is 50% off for Prime Day

With some new routers touting massive numbers and the latest Wi-Fi tech, it can be easy to overlook the Netgear Nighthawk RAX120. But if you look closely, you’ll find a router biased towards capacity with the most important Wi-Fi 6 tech onboard. The AX6000 connection is backed up with 12 streams, 160MHz band support, 1024QAM, and almost no compromises. The Netgear Nighthawk is just $224.99 for Prime Day, that’s 50% off (opens in new tab).

The Nighthawk RAX120 has what seems to be a fairly pedestrian AX6000 connection but it back it up with plenty of muscle. The 2.4GHz band has a 4x4 connection with up to 1.2Gbps capacity while the 5GHz band has an 8x8 connection with up to 4.8Gbps capacity. But these specs don’t mean much if you can’t do anything with them. The RAX120 has two multi-gig wired options with link aggregation for LAN for 2Gbps, a 5Gbps Ethernet port for LAN with a high-end desktop or NAS, or for your internet connection. There are still two more gigabit ports if you still need wired capacity.

Affordable multi-gig wired performance and tons of wireless capacity

The Nighthawk RAX120 has an AX6000 connection with 12 streams and a large number of connections. With 5Gbps Ethernet on the back and link aggregation, this is a great router for someone with a fast NAS.

This router also has a more subtle and professional look than many other high-end routers with hidden antennas in its two wings, wall mounting holes, and a matte black finish. If you’re looking for a high-end router that can blend in while delivering strong performance to dozens of devices at once, the Nighthawk RAX120 is a great choice.

In our Nighthawk RAX120 review, we saw strong wireless and wired performance that was hard to recommend because of the price. But with Amazon’s Prime Day discount, for those looking for a high-end jack-of-all-trades router that didn’t put speed over capacity, the RAX120 is an easy recommendation. It may also be the right time to upgrade your home storage with some of the best Prime Day NAS deals.

