The best Cyber Monday smart home deal yet is this $14 two-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart lights

Don't you just hate it when you walk into your home with your hands full and have to flip a switch to turn on the lights? Ugh, the worst. OK, that might be a bit dramatic, but those situations happen, and it can be a bit frustrating. Aside from that instance, there are plenty of other reasons for getting any of the top smart lights to enhance your home's lighting, and this Cyber Monday deal on TP-Link's Kasa smart lights is the easiest way to get started.

Expand or start you smart home lighting for only $7 a light with Kasa full-color smart bulbs

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Two-Pack: $24.99 $13.99 at Amazon Whether you want a full 16 million colors at your fingertips or just a nice warm glow to set the mood, these TP-Link Kasa smart lights can do it, and you can be up and running in only a few minutes. Plus, for only $14 for two lights, it's a no-brainer to click buy.

Aside from the price, part of what makes these lights from TP-Link so great is that Kasa smart bulbs don't require a hub to get connected and have remote control when you are out of your home. You'll have full command of these lights using the easy-to-use Kasa app or with your voice with any of the top smart speakers.

These bulbs offer a full range of colors and tunable whites to let you have the perfect lighting for any moment. Schedule the lights to just the right color and brightness for your day, and never even lift a finger. TP-Link Kasa offers excellent products at affordable prices, like this excellent outdoor security camera. So, even if you aren't familiar with the name, the products are great and this deal is even better.