My favorite Synology NAS is finally discounted — but you'll need to act now

Synology makes the best home NAS servers, and while the brand doesn't have the best hardware in the industry, it delivers the best software feature-set. That has allowed models like the DiskStation DS224+ to stand out considerably from their rivals, and a year after its debut, the 2-bay NAS continues to be the best-selling product in this category.

The DiskStation DS224+ usually costs $299, but right now, you can pick it up for just $239 at B&H Photo, a $60 savings. I've been covering NAS deals for half a decade now, and considering how popular the DS224+ continues to be, you'll need to act now if you're interested in buying the NAS. If the NAS is sold out at the retailer, you can get the same deal at Newegg. Looking at other NAS servers or need storage drives? I rounded up all the NAS server and HDD deals this Prime Day, so take a look at that post.

Synology DiskStation DS224+: $299 $239 at B&H Photo The DiskStation DS224+ is the best 2-bay NAS around. It has reliable Intel Celeron J4125 hardware with transcoding — making it a good Plex server — and you get 2GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a USB port. The key differentiator is the software, with the DS224+ featuring a wide range of utilities that make backing up data across devices a breeze.



Synology DiskStation DS923+: $599 $479 at B&H Photo If you need additional drive bays and the ability to slot in M.2 drives, the DiskStation DS923+ is still my go-to choice. The NAS is powered by AMD's Ryzen R1600 and doesn't have hardware transcoding, but it is still a fantastic option if you want to use Plex, and you get dual M.2 2280 slots along with dual Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.



✅Recommended if: You need a reliable 2-bay NAS server to back up photos and videos and stream Plex.

❌Skip this deal if: You need M.2 slots and multi-Gigabit connectivity. In that case, I'd recommend the TerraMaster F2-424, which is now available for $303 (down from $379).

I reviewed the DiskStation DS224+ when it launched, and the 2-bay NAS has considerable upgrades that make it a great choice. There are no issues in regular use, and the DiskStation Manager software has plenty of great features that make it easy to back up photos and videos from your phones and other devices.

The DS224+ does a great job if you're looking to stream your locally-stored media to various connected devices; there's a native Plex client, and you get Jellyfin as well. While there are plenty of other choices available, the DS224+ is still the best NAS thanks to the combination of hardware and software. The fact that it's down to $239 makes it a good value; this is the lowest price for this NAS, and I don't see that changing in the future.

I also like the DiskStation DS923+, and it is a more powerful NAS with M.2 connectivity. I would have liked multi-Gigabit connectivity, but there's an easy way to add a 10GbE card (it costs another $100), and you get 4GB of RAM and the ability to add M.2 drives to your storage. Similar to the DS224+, the DS923+ is at its lowest price; it usually sells at $599, but is now down to $479. Again, if you're eyeing this NAS, you need to act now — the deal is sold out at retailers like Newegg.