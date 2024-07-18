Last chance! The Echo Show 15 is a great kitchen companion, and its now 21% OFF for Prime Day

The Echo Show 15 is a smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in. It's desgined to be used as a digital companion in your kitchen, so you can check your schedule or recipes while watching your favorite shows. Amazon is offering a special Prime Day discount, dropping the price down to $219.99 from $279.99.

The Echo Show 15 launched in 2021, and has since been updated to include Fire TV funtionality. It's a good smart home device to have, especially if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Echo Show 15: $279.99 $219.99 at Amazon The Echo Show 15 is a smart display with Fire TV and Alexa functionality baked in. You can get it for a neat 21% discount on Prime Day, bringing the price down to $219.99 from it's original $279.99. The Show 15 features customizable widgets, a Full-HD display, and a built-in camera with privacy shutter. When not in use, it can be used as a digital photo frame to blend in with your home decor.

✅Recommended if: You want a wall-mounted smart display at home; you've already invested in Amazon's smart home ecosystem; you have multiple people using the same display.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking for the lowest price ever recorded for the Show 15; you need good speakers.

The Echo Show 15 is a neat smart display, and one of the few that can be mounted on a wall. You can even use it in both, portrait and landscape positions. This Prime Day deal saves you $60, but it isn't the lowest Amazon has priced this display. It has dropped to $184.99 in November 2023, which is the lowest recorded price. This smart display is now more than two years old, but Amazon is yet to release a second generation product.

One of the unique features of this smart display is the widgets. There are different ways in which you can customize them, so you have all the relevant information that you need right on the homescreen. We loved the Echo Show 15 when we reviewed it, but it's not without its flaws. The speakers are rear-facing, which makes it tough to hear dialogue clearly.

The Visual ID system, which uses the front camera to authenticate you, is a bit finnicky and the camera quality is not great. If you don't absolutely need a wall-mounted option, there are plenty of other great deals on smart home products for Prime Day that are worth checking out.