Hurry — this insane Prime Day power station deal is running out of juice

EcoFlow makes the best power stations and power generations, and I've been using the River 2 Max and Delta 2 for the better part of a year now. The Delta 2 in particular is outstanding; it has a 1024Wh battery, six USB charging ports, six AC outlets, and you can connect two or more units together.

I'll get to all the features below, but if you've been looking to get a power station, the Delta 2 is basically the best choice right now, and it is still on sale for just $479 — a massive 52% discount from its usual retail price of $999. This deal only lasts a few hours, so if you haven't picked it up yet, this is your last chance to act.

EcoFlow Delta 2 1024Wh Power Station: $999 $479 at Amazon The Delta 2 uses LiFePO4 batteries that are designed to last significantly longer than traditional lithium ion batteries. With the ability to provide up to 1800W of power, this thing can run just about anything — in the year I've used it, I connected projectors, power drills, TVs, and a ton of accessories, and it does a terrific job in this regard. The best part is that it charges the internal battery in under an hour, and you can even use solar power.



The Delta 2 is a beast; it is encased in a plastic shell, and there are carrying handles on both sides to make it easier to lug the power station around. The high-density LiFePO4 batteries can last up to 3000 charge cycles, and that's four times longer than your phone.

Where the Delta 2 truly excels is its versatility — you get dual 100W USB-C charging ports that allow you to charge two phones or notebooks with ease, and there are four USB-A ports also available if you have any accessories. There are six AC outlets on the other side, and you can view real-time charging stats on the panel located at the front.

✅Recommended if: You need a power station that can drive just about any home appliance — this thing goes up to 1800W.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a smaller power station.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity, and I use the EcoFlow app to monitor battery charge status, charging info, and all other metrics. You can easily charge the internal battery via solar power, plugging it into a wall outlet, or via a car charger as well.

The extensibility combined with the feature-set makes the Delta 2 a standout product, and coming in at just $479, it is a downright steal.