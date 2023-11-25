Google's Nest Video Doorbell secures my front door and now it's selling at a record low price for Black Friday

We all know that Google has some pretty impressive tech for smartphones like the Pixel 8 Pro. But a lot of that same intelligence makes its way to other devices, like the Nest Video Doorbell I have kept on my front door since I reviewed it over a year ago. I've tested quite a few products like it, but this is the one that stays on my home, and thanks to this Black Friday deal from Best Buy, you can add it to your home, too, for less!

One of the things that I like best about the Google Nest Video Doorbell, aside from the fact that it doesn't look like other doorbells, are all the helpful features built into it that leverage Google's AI powers — Familiar Faces. This works similarly to what the helpful Nest Hub Max does when you walk up to it, and it knows who's there and will show specific info for you. Oh, if you are using any of the excellent Google Assistant smart displays, you'll get a live video feed when someone rings your doorbell.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Battery Operated: $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy The battery-powered Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell makes for an easy install since you can skip the wires. Thanks to the Familiar Faces feature, you'll get to know exactly who's at the door, and package detection is great, too!

Google Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Wired: $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Installation takes a bit more effort with this model, but you get all the great features of the battery-powered model. Plus, you can have 24/7 recording, extended event clips, and a two-second preview of what's going on.

Know who's there for less thanks to the Google Nest Video Doorbell

When the doorbell sees a person, you can label it as someone you know, the camera will remember, and the next time they come to the door, it will notify you of who it is rather than a generic ping. Along with people recognition, the doorbell can also detect when packages are delivered and when picked up.

The video quality on the Nest Video Doorbell is solid and offers clear images. You'll get 24/7 recording without a subscription to Nest Aware, but if you want more than three hours of event history, you'll need to subscribe.

There are two versions of the Google Nest Video Doorbell — wired and battery-powered. The two models look nearly identical, are available in four color options, and offer almost all the same features. The battery-powered option, which can be hardwired if you choose, misses out on continuous video recording and extended clips with two-second previews.