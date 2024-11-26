Decorating for Christmas? Now is the perfect time to buy with 33% OFF these permanent outdoor smart lights at Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you haven't already started decorating for Christmas, Black Friday might be a good opportunity to upgrade with some great outdoor lighting deals. Days before the official sale begins, Amazon has launched 33% off these 100-foot Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, marking $100 in savings on a customizable outdoor lighting set that's easy to use for Christmas decorations. This set includes 72 individual LED lights that can be customized using the mobile app, along with 100 preset scenes, and the ability to manage them using smart home systems like Alexa and Google Home.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 (100 feet): $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon for Early Black Friday The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights are definitely on the expensive side of the spectrum when it comes to Christmas lights, which is why we were thrilled to see them $100 off from Amazon for Black Friday. These lights are perfect for programming your own combinations of brightnesses, colors, and general aesthetic, which can be done using the mobile app.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a fairly long length of bright outdoor lights; you want an easy-to-customize lighting set for outdoor Christmas decorations or other holidays; you want lights that can change colors using a mobile app.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a more inexpensive option, even considering the discount; you're looking for a string of lights that's a different size than 100 feet, and you aren't looking to upgrade to Govee's 150-foot option.

Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights are easy to use with smart home ecosystems like Alexa and Google Home, offering full customization over colors, brightness, and preset scenes at the sound of your voice. They come with tons of timer and scheduling options, a setting for making your lighting interact with music, and 100 separate scene modes to choose from to combine colors and overall vibes. Along with the pre-made lighting scene modes, you can also make your own, or find those programmed by other users.

The company says these are suitable for year-round outdoor use because they're made from an anti-ultraviolet material, and they feature an IP67 water and dust resistance rating—though the control box and adapter are only IP65).

While these are fairly highly reviewed on Amazon, it is worth noting that the retailer calls these a "frequently returned item." A few reviewers note that the lights stopped working after some time, though Amazon does offer a 30-day return policy in case you want to see for yourself.

The vast majority of those who left less than five-star reviews, however, mostly pointed to the mobile app as more of an annoyance than a dealbreaker. More specifically, users reported that the app is laid out pretty unintuitively and is a bit clunky to navigate, making it tough to find some settings. Ultimately, though, these lights seem to get the job done for most, and many say they appreciate their brightness and customizability.