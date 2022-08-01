Best smart lights that don't require a hub 2022

Even though smart lights are one of the most common ways to get started in building out your smart home, there are a lot of choices out there. It can be overwhelming to decide from all the different shapes and colors to ones that require hubs and those that don’t.

If you aren’t sure what a hub is, early in the rise of smart homes, most smart lights require a separate piece of equipment known as a bridge or hub to control your smart lights — but not anymore. Here are the best smart lights that don’t require a hub.

Light is all you need

When starting a smart home, it can get overwhelming very quickly. Aside from finding the best smart home devices for your home, you also have to consider the amount of hardware you’ll need to connect. So finding a smart light solution where you still get all the fun features these products offer, without adding a hub, is great.

GE Cync has done a fantastic job of growing its smart lighting portfolio, while maintaining the quality many expect from the brand. Newer companies like Govee and Vont are doing a great job of adding unique products with impressive features as well, all without a hub.

But, regardless of which hub-less smart lights you choose, be sure you have one of the best Wi-Fi routers to ensure you have seamless control over them.