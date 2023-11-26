Amazon's best-selling Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system is down to its lowest price ahead of Cyber Monday

The eero 6+ is among the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers available today, and one of its biggest selling points is the reliable connectivity. The mesh system does a brilliant job delivering fast connectivity to all corners of your house, and it is extremely easy to set up and use. The system is designed to work best with Gigabit internet plans, but even if you have a 300Mbit (or lower) connection, you will see a noticeable difference when using the eero 6+ mesh system.

You can buy the eero 6+ as a single unit, or in a pack of two, three, or four. If you've already got an eero 6+ system and need to add a node, a single unit is now down to just $89. A 2-pack is selling for $154, and with 3,000 sq. ft. of coverage, it is great for a lot of smaller homes. My recommendation would be the 3-pack, it covers an area up to 4,500 sq. ft., and it is now available for just $194, a terrific value. You can also get a 4-pack for $284, but the 3-pack should be more than sufficient for most homes.

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack): $299 $194 at Amazon The eero 6+ combines excellent whole-home connectivity with proven reliability and ease of use. This 3-pack covers an area up to 4,500 sq. ft., making it the ideal choice if you need to upgrade your router.

One of the best things about the eero 6+ is how easy it is to set up; you'll just need to connect one node to your modem, follow the instructions on the eero mobile app, and that's it. It doesn't take more than 10 minutes to set up the mesh system, and once you do, you don't have to worry about maintenance or updates — all of that is taken care of automatically.

Amazon also sells the regular eero 6 mesh system, and that is down to $159 for a 3-pack. The key difference between the eero 6 and 6+ is that the regular model doesn't have the fast 160MHz channel. Think of Wi-Fi channels as lanes on a highway; the eero 6 has 80MHz channels, and the eero 6+ has 160MHz channels that can accommodate double the bandwidth. So if you've got a gaming console or are looking to stream Netflix in 4K while using a slate of other devices in your household, the wider 160MHz channel makes a huge difference.

That's why I'd recommend paying a little more and getting the eero 6+; you ideally end up using a router for the better part of a decade, and you need something that scales with your growing bandwidth needs. With the eero 6+ now going for just $194 for a pack of three, this is the ideal time to upgrade.