Amazon follows its Spring Sale with a bounty of Echo smart speaker deals — up to 43% off!

Amazon's so-called Big Spring Sale has come to an end, but there are still plenty of outstanding smart home deals hanging around if you know where to look. For example, if you're a fan of Alexa devices, you'll be pleased to learn that a bunch of Amazon's Echo smart speakers are currently on sale, with up to 43% in savings up for grabs. From the compact Echo Pop (43% off) to the feature-packed Echo 4th Gen (35% off), keep reading to see what's on sale.

Like all of the best smart speakers, Amazon's Echo devices pack great sound and smart home integration into a sleek (and usually spherical) package that blends seamlessly into your existing décor. They're also relatively affordable, making these speakers a great starting point if you're just now getting into smart home devices. It's hard to say how long these leftover Spring deals will last, but if you have some cash to spend, I wouldn't wait.

1. Echo Pop w/ Amazon Basics Smart Bulb: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGlacier-White-Amazon-Basics-Smart%2Fdp%2FB0CBZS7NR7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $52.98 $22.99 at Amazon Pick up an Amazon Echo Pop today and you'll score a straight 43% discount AND a free Color Smart Bulb with your purchase. The compact, lightweight Pop is a good choice for folks who want to try out Alexa integration without spending a lot of cash. You can also use it to cheaply extend your smart home connection to another room without buying a larger device.

2. Amazon Echo (4th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07XKF5RM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon We were big fans of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/accessories/audio/amazon-echo-4th-gen-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo (4th Gen) when it debuted back in late 2022, and it remains a stellar choice for folks who want an affordable smart speaker with great sound, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a classic spherical design. Thanks to this leftover Spring deal, you can get the Echo for just $64.99, and like the Pop deal described above, there are also a few opportunities to bundle your new speaker with music streaming or a free smart bulb.

3. Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot boasts a nice, well-rounded sound profile with plenty of bass, alongside Alexa home integration and the ability to expand the Wi-Fi coverage in your home. This particular version is 30% off, or you can upgrade to the Dot With Clock and <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8W5FW7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">save a nice 17%. There are also some bundle opportunities on the product page.

4. Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B96PMLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon The Echo Dot Kids is basically identical to the regular Dot (5th Gen), but it also comes with some advanced parental controls and two kid-friendly design options (Owl or Dragon). You also get a free annual subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and, for the time being, a 33% discount.