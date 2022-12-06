OnePlus is set to launch its first monitors and mechanical keyboard very soon

What you need to know

OnePlus has new product launches in India next week.

The first is a new monitor, followed by a new mechanical keyboard.

The monitor will have a 165Hz refresh rate, whereas the keyboard is a product in collaboration with Keychron.

OnePlus, which started as a smartphone company and later ventured into Smart TVs, and accessories, is now all set to enter the computer peripherals market. OnePlus is going to launch a monitor and a keyboard next week.

India happens to be one of the first markets to get these products, with monitors being the first ones to get out on December 12. The first news of a OnePlus monitor first appeared back in August; that was speculated to be a OnePlus Nord monitor, reportedly measuring a 24-inch screen.

OnePlus India's website listing (opens in new tab) already hints at what to expect from the new monitor. A promotional video indicates a stunning, impressive, luxurious, iconic monitor, and it further hints at two new possible monitor series: the OnePlus Monitor X series and the E series. The models will be dubbed OnePlus Monitor X27 and Monitor E24, wherein the numbers indicate the screen size: 27 inches and 24 inches, respectively.

All the ease of productivity with USB Type-C Connectivity.The #OnePlusMonitors are launching on the 12th of December and a game changing moment comes into play. Get notified now: https://t.co/YE8W06LvdR #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/FYIKApxtC8December 5, 2022 See more

The other impressive thing to expect from these new monitors includes a 165Hz refresh rate screen with a 1 millisecond response time in addition to AMD Freesync Premium. On the back, the upcoming monitor features an HDMI input next to a USB Type-C port, a VGA input, and a headset jack. All these features are typically involved in monitors featured in budget-to-mid-range series in the segment, including gaming monitors.

The monitor market is vast across the world, including India. Many options range in several price points, including Samsung ones with tons of features packed inside. It will be interesting to see what the new monitors bring to the table to tackle the competition; it could be either in the design or from the hardware perspective.

Similarly, keyboards in one other category that is relatively similar to monitors. The options are unlimited, and OnePlus appears to be playing a safe game by partnering with one of the leading players in the industry — Keychron.

With the collaboration, OnePlus is all set to bring its first-ever mechanical keyboard (opens in new tab) with fully customizable keys and multiple features backed with Keychron's technology. More details are expected to be unveiled this month, on December 15.

OnePlus says we might see more exciting details in the coming days that these products offer ahead of the launch date.