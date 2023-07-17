OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will be available in the US on July 26

What you need to know

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro preorders will open soon, with the device going on sale on July 26.

The new keyboard comes in two colorways, which slightly differ in pricing.

The Keyboard 81 Pro will be available in regions like the U.K., India, Canada, and the U.S.

OnePlus introduced its first mechanical keyboard early this year at its Cloud 11 event. The company stated during the launch that its pre-orders would begin this July. As promised, the KeyBoard 81 Pro will be up for open sale in several regions, including North America, the U.K., and India.

According to the OnePlus website listing, the KeyBoard 81 Pro will be available on July 26 in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. However, for the Indian market, the listing implies an August 7 open sale date. Meanwhile, early interested users can try out the early access sale that OnePlus is offering in the next 24 hours, which is already live in their respective regions' OnePlus KeyBoard 81 Pro listing.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro starts at $219 for the U.S. market during the open sale, $299 CAD, £249 in the U.K., and Rs 17,999 for the Indian market. The Keyboard 81 Pro will be featured in two colorways: Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze. The aforementioned pricing is for the Winter Bonfire variant. The Summer Breeze variant costs a little more, $239 for the U.S., £249 for the U.K., $329 CAD, and Rs 19,999 for Indian consumers.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus developed the Keyboard 81 Pro in partnership with notable keyboard maker Keychron. The Keyboard 81 Pro is made of CNC aluminum and is a proper mechanical keyboard.

It features swappable switches, is flexible, and supports open-source firmware like QMK and VIA. It also supports RGB lighting, the ability to remap keeps, and many other features. It can be used with all three major operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux. Additionally, it can be connected and used with Android devices and iOS handsets.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Keyboard 81 Pro comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery capacity that charges via USB Type-C and further supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

As OnePlus expands its offerings, it will be interesting to see what keyboard enthusiasts think about the company's new mechanical keyboard. Of course, we can't wait to give it a try.