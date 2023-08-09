My favorite GaN chargers are down to their lowest price right now

UGREEN is my favorite charging brand at the moment, and its Nexode series includes some of the best GaN chargers you can get today. From the diminutive Nexode 30W all the way to the 6-port Nexode 200W charging station, the series covers a range of options, whether it's portable or home use.

Right now, UGREEN is running an enticing deal on the Nexode series, with most products discounted by up to 40%. The sale is live right now and runs through August 13, so if you're looking to pick up a GaN charger for use in your home or on the road, now is the time to act. Here's a list of all the deals:

I used most of the products on this list over the course of the last 15 months, and a few stand out. The Nexode 30W is a terrific bargain if you need a small GaN charger to throw in your bag; it has fold-out pins and does a great job charging the likes of the Galaxy S23+ or the Pixel 7 Pro. Retailing for just $12, it is a fabulous value. If you have the Galaxy S23 Ultra or need two USB-C ports, the Nexode 45W is the obvious choice for $26.

The Nexode 100W is a phenomenal charger, and I use it in the bedroom to charge phones and smartwatches. The fact that you get three USB-C ports along with a single USB-A port makes it a versatile choice for use on the road or at home, and it has proven to be a reliable workhorse. It's an easy recommendation at $45.

My favorite charger on this list is the Nexode 200W. This thing is a monster of a charging station, and I use it in the office to charge the hundreds of gadgets I get for review. It has four USB-C ports and dual USB-A ports, and the fact that it can hit a power budget of 200W when all ports are active makes it ideal for my particular use case. The best part is that it goes up to 100W for individual USB-C ports, making it a great choice for charging notebooks and so on. Now that it's selling for $129, there's never been a better time to switch.

UGREEN's DigiNest charging stations are intriguing because they offer AC ports; that's the main reason why I have the 100W variant planted on my desk. The AC outlets can power up to 1,875W in total, and you get a trio of USB-C ports and a USB-A port with a power budget of 100W. If you need a charging station that includes the ability to plug in AC ports, the DigiNest 100W is a no-brainer at $85.