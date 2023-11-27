My favorite Chromebook accessory is FINALLY on sale for Cyber Monday

For years, one of my biggest problems has been trying to easily and seamlessly switch between using different computers. This problem grew exponentially when I started reviewing Chromebooks, as I also use Windows and macOS in addition to ChromeOS. It wasn't until the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch was released that my problems were finally solved, and it's finally on sale for Cyber Monday.

With a KVM (Keyboard, Video (monitor), Mouse,) switch you can plug in your different peripherals, connect your computers, and switch between them. Until Sabrent's offering was released, I had to rely on a DisplayPort switch, and another for my USB peripherals. Needless to say, it didn't take long before I wanted to pull my hair out, but I didn't have an alternative.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Not only can you connect and switch between two different Thunderbolt 4 computers, but the Sabrent TB4 KVM Switch also lets you plug in a bunch of peripherals to share. Then, there's an attached button that lets you switch between devices with just a press.

After upgrading my custom-built desktop PC with a Thunderbolt PCIe card, I was one step closer to realizing my dream. Then, Sabrent released its Thunderbolt 4 KVM, and I don't think I've ever bought anything so fast. There are still a bunch of wires on my desk, mainly because cable management is a beast on its own.

But now, I have a Thunderbolt 4 cable running from my PC, my monitor, keyboard, and mouse plugged into the KVM, and then another cable running to a laptop stand. And with the press of a button, I can go from using my PC to whatever Chromebook I'm testing.

Where things really get exciting is that's not the only thing that this Sabrent KVM lets me do. Since my monitor doesn't have a USB-C or Thunderbolt port, I plug the source cable into whatever Thunderbolt dock I'm using at the time. Not only does this operate as the "source" for everything, but it also gives me access to even more ports.

Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock: $349.99 $174.99 at Amazon If you need to add more ports to your Chromebook, laptop, or desktop, then the Connect Pro Dock from Belkin has you covered. It features a total of 12 ports, including Ethernet, HDMI, and more. There's even a power button so you can turn off the dock when you aren't using it.

This setup is especially handy as my docking station is either mounted under my monitor or under my desk. So instead of needing to get up and fiddle around with plugging in the SD card from my camera, or transfer files to a new gaming handheld, it's all within arm's reach.

Take, for example, the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, which happens to also be on sale for Cyber Monday. There are a total of 12 different ports, including an SD card slot, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front. There's even a power button if you don't feel comfortable leaving it on all of the time.

I know I'm an outlier when it comes to this kind of situation, but I can't tell you how convenient the Sabrent TB4 KVM is. The only time I need to unplug anything is when I grab my Chromebook to take with me somewhere, but, I just plug it right back in when I get home.