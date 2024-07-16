Just $55 gets you a new monitor on Prime Day

When I travel, I often feel confined by my laptop's single display. I imagine lots of people feel the same way, but just $55 will get you a second 1080p display complete with a kickstand on Prime Day!

This one's perfect for on-the-go computing or even gaming, as you can hook up any USB-C device to it, whether that means the best Chromebooks or a Steam Deck is entirely up to you. Plus, it's got an HDMI port right on the side so older devices and consoles like the PS5 can still play well with it.

The deal

QQH 15.6-inch portable monitor: $89 $55 at Amazon Whether you need a second screen for travel or want to take your PS5 off the TV, this 15.6-inch portable monitor is on steep discount for Prime Day with an incredible $34 off the already affordable normal price. Hook it up to any USB-C or HDMI device and easily prop it up with the built-in foldable kickstand. Make sure to clip that coupon on the Amazon listing page to get the full discount!

✅Recommended if: You need a second 1080p monitor or something small and light to take on the go. It weighs next to nothing, has a built-in kickstand, two USB-C ports, and one mini-HDMI port for maximum compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking for something with top-notch visual quality or a larger monitor. The IPS panel is rather good — especially for the price — but it won't blow you away with high resolution or a high refresh rate.

Having a secondary 15.6-inch display on any trip is a godsend, especially when you've got a ton of work to do. That's literally double my screen real estate — I use a Lenovo laptop with a 15.6-inch screen — and it's crazy just how much better things can be with some extra space to work.

There's support for display inputs via USB-C or mini HDMI, and QQH even includes USB-C and HDMI cables in the box. That's unreal given how cheap this monitor is!

(Image credit: QQH)

Gamers can also enjoy having a larger portable display on the go, especially if you're sick of craning your neck down while using a Steam Deck or one of the best handheld Android gaming consoles. Anything with support for USB-C display out will drop a lovely 1080p picture on this monitor, no muss, no fuss!

Now, obviously, 1080p and 60Hz aren't cutting-edge and won't blow you away with the picture quality but that hasn't stopped the monitor from accruing 4.4 out of 5 stars with nearly 1700 ratings on Amazon. People love the light weight and portability of the monitor, the fact that all the ports are on the side, and the built-in kickstand that makes it easy to place anywhere.