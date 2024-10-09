I use this GameSir mobile controller every day, and it's just $63 right now

I don't usually play games on my phone; between my RTX 4090-powered gaming machine, PS5, and Steam Deck, I have plenty of other avenues to do so. But in the last year, most of my gaming was done either on the Steam Deck or my phone (Steam Link is awesome on a foldable), and when using my phone, I turned to GameSir's G8 Galileo.

It is an excellent gaming controller, and what makes it different to just about every other product in this category is the size; it has a full-sized design, and that makes all the difference in extended use. The G8 Galileo is just as comfortable to use as my Xbox controller, the button tactility is great, and it has customizable buttons. The G8 Galileo connects via USB-C and has 3.5mm passthrough, and it is down to $62 on Amazon, making it a good overall value if you need a mobile controller.

But there's a better choice: the G8+. This mobile controller has the same design as the G8 Galileo, but it uses Bluetooth instead of USB-C, and it allows you to use the controller with a wider range of devices — including tablets and the Switch. The best part? The G8+ is just as affordable, and is now available for just $63, making it a terrific deal.

GameSir G8+ Mobile Gaming Controller: $79 $63 at Amazon The G8+ is a phenomenal mobile gaming controller. It connects over Bluetooth, has good tactility, and the design is comfortable to use. You get full-size buttons, thumb sticks, and D-Pad, and that alone is a big differentiator. Hall effect joysticks means you don't have to worry about any drift, and after using the controller for over three months, I can safe say that this is one of the best accessories you can buy today.

✅Recommended if: You need a full-size mobile gaming controller with good feedback. There are no issues with Bluetooth connectivity, you get customizable paddles at the back, and battery life is decent.

❌Skip this deal if: You have a phone with a large camera island.

The GameSir G8+ has excellent build quality, and even with extensive use in the last three months, there are no signs of wear. In the last three weeks alone, I used the controller to play Balatro for over 30 hours — the deck-building rougelite is now on the Play Store — and it is just as satisfying to play the game with the controller paired to my Pixel 9 Pro XL as using my Steam Deck.

The only issue with the controller is that it has clearance issues if you have a phone with a sizeable camera island, like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro. If you're using a Samsung phone, Pixel, or the iPhone, this isn't a problem. There are no shortcomings with the G8+ as such, and with the controller now available for just $63, this is the ideal time to pick it up.