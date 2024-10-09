These Sony headphones are one of my most prized possessions, and now they're 43% OFF for October Prime Day

If you were planning to buy a new pair of wireless headphones during Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, let me recommend one historic discount that other Prime Day reporters have apparently missed.

The Sony WH-1000XM4, a pair of last-gen headphones that I heartily recommend at nearly every opportunity, have just scored a record-smashing 43% price drop during Prime Day, making them cheaper than ever before. Sure, you could pay $100 more and get the newer Sony XM5s (currently 25% off) before the sale ends, but I'd just as soon recommend the older headphones for most casual listeners. The differences between the two models are negligible in most cases, and at this price, the XM4s are a steal.

My fav headphones drop to their LOWEST price

Before any audiophiles come after me, I want to be clear: I listen to just about every genre of music under the sun — from ambient jazz and Chicago drill to folk and doom metal — and while I admit that the XM4s may not be the absolute best wireless headphones that money can buy, they remain an outstanding choice if you prioritize bang for the buck.

The sound quality is consistently warm and balanced, and the customizable EQ and active noise cancellation (ANC) mean that I can finely tune my listening experience throughout the day. The XM4s will also last up to 30 hours on a single charge, even with ANC activated, and they recharge quickly when they do finally run out of juice. You can also connect your headphones with two devices simultaneously, which is a nice perk when working from home.

Some folks feel that the Sony XM4s sound a bit muted and bass-heavy when compared with the newer XM5s, but I've never been bothered by it. I also don't use my headphones when making phone calls, but some have reported sounding a bit muffled when they use the XM4's built-in microphones.

In other words, if you're a serious audiophile or you need a premium pair of wireless headphones for making phone calls throughout your day, the more-expensive Sony WH-1000XM5 may be the better choice. But if you simply enjoy listening to music and don't mind warmer, more bass-heavy tones, this 43% discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 is an opportunity that I wouldn't miss.