These premium Bang & Olufsen headphones just scored a 40% discount at Amazon — but the clock is ticking

To be honest, I rarely recommend Bang & Olufsen headphones these days, namely because they're way too expensive for most folks without a great deal attached. Fortunately, thanks to the current sitewide sale over at Amazon, a great deal is exactly what's happening. For a super-limited time, the Beoplay HX noise-cancelling headphones can be bought at a whopping 40% discount, knocking the premium cans down to a much more reasonable $359.20.

As of writing, over 42% of the discounted headphones have already been claimed at Amazon, so if you're interested, don't wait to jump on this deal.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones: $599 $359.20 at Amazon Pick up a pair of Bang & Olufsen's premium Beoplay HX headphones from Amazon before time runs out and you'll score an epic 40% discount, no strings attached. This model boasts stunning sound quality with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and super-customizable EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app.

✅Recommended if: you want a premium pair of headphones at a slightly less-premium price; you enjoy noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and elegant Scandinavian design.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a cheaper pair of headphones or wireless earbuds; you'd prefer Sony's top-rated and similarly-priced WH-1000XM5 (our favorite headphones on the market).

Sophisticated and versatile, these wireless headphones are built with audiophiles in mind. You get top-of-the-line ANC (active noise cancellation) straight out of the box, plus an ultra-comfortable fit designed specifically for long listening sessions and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The sound profile is pretty balanced from the get-go, but you can easily adjust the EQ to your taste through the companion app. The lightweight design also means that you won't have to deal with hot, sweaty ears after listening for a few hours — and come on, simply sporting a pair of headphones with that iconic B&O logo is a statement in its own right.