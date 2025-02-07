The Sony headphones that I wear every day just scored their first major discount since Black Friday

If you've been following my work for a while, you'll know that I'm a big fan of Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, and I will jump on the chance to recommend them every time a new deal crops up. Well, today is no exception.

For the first time since the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events last fall, Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off my beloved headphones, knocking the price down to $248 for a limited time.

Sure, many will argue that the XM4 aren't the absolute best wireless headphones on the market, nor are they the newest model from Sony (that honor belongs to the WH-1000XM5). But I love the XM4 because they're so perfectly balanced: not too expensive, great-sounding, with awesome battery life and enough customizable settings to keep even the most particular audiophiles happy.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $348 $248 at Amazon Head to Amazon right now and you'll score a straight 29% off the Sony WH-1000XM4, a stylish and versatile pair of wireless headphones that I use every day for meetings, noise cancellation, podcasts, and more. This is the first major discount that the headphones have received since last fall, so it's a good time to buy if you missed all the Black Friday festivities.

Despite their slightly advanced age, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones remain an excellent choice for most listeners, with active noise cancellation (ANC), up to 30 hours of battery life, and loads of customizable EQ settings in the companion app. They also collapse and travel better than the newer Sony XM5, and I can personally attest to their comfort — I typically wear them for my entire work day to listen to music and drown out background noise.

Of course, the XM4 aren't for everyone. They're a bit too hot if you're looking for workout headphones, and $250 might still be a bit steep if you just want a simple pair of headphones (some models by Beats will go for considerably less, for instance).

It's also worth noting that the upcoming spring sales may drop the newer XM5 to just slightly above this price, so if you want the latest and greatest from Sony, it might be worth the wait. But with that said, if you're looking for a premium headphones experience that costs less today, then this deal presents an excellent opportunity.