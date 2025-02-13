Listen to this! The price of these Sennheiser headphones with epic battery life has crashed 34% during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

Looking for a great deal on wireless headphones with a long-lasting battery? Look no further! As part of Amazon's Presidents' Sale, you can get 34% off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones for a limited time. We love these headphones for boasting up to 60 hours of battery life, their clean aesthetic, and some top-tier audio quality. They'll typically net you almost $400, so getting them for just $250 is a certified steal.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $379.95 $249.95 at Amazon for President's Day For a limited time, Amazon and other retailers have cut a solid 34% off the price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones for Presidents' Day, bringing them down to just $250. These premium headphones boast industry-leading battery life, crystal clear audio, and a comfortable set of ear cups, all for over $100 off their normal purchase price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99 | Walmart - $249.95

✅Recommended if: you're looking for good wireless headphones that will help you maximize listening time and battery life; you need headphones with performance-level ANC; headphone comfort is a priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need more than a three-band EQ; you prefer headphones that let you customize your gesture controls.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are among the best headphones out there for battery life, offering up to 60 hours of listening time per charge even when using features like ANC. They offer a super comfortable fit, a great-looking design in every color, and most importantly, excellent audio quality—even amongst their premium headphone peers.

These headphones will also let users connect to two devices at once, along with including impressive wind noise reduction and clear mics for great phone call quality. Additionally, this deal is available in all five headphone color options, which is a worthwhile decision if you're going to spend a chunk of change on premium headphones.

Perhaps the most significant downside to the Momentum 4 headphones is the fact that they only feature three-band equalization controls, rather than offering eight to 10 like many brands. This may be a dealbreaker for those who want advanced EQ controls through their headphone's mobile app, but given that most phones today include their own onboard equalization this shouldn't be much of an issue for most users.