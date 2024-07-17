The only earbuds I trust for running safely are $55 OFF for Prime Day

I don't trust the transparency or passthrough mode on most earbuds when I'm out running or cycling. I prefer open-ear wireless earbuds that let me naturally tune into my surroundings, so I always catch any cars, bikes, or other dangers that might normally sneak up on me. That's why my go-to earbuds became the Shokz OpenFit, which are currently $124 (31% off) on Amazon for Prime Day 2024.

When it comes to workout earbuds, most athletes prefer the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which have the exact same price and discount for Prime Day: $124 ($55 off). My preference, the OpenFit, is more of a bridge to people used to "traditional" earbud sound. Instead of sending audio through the bones in your ear, the OpenFit drape over your ears to play audio from above. They're secure and comfortable, surprisingly rich, and water-resistant enough to deal with rain and sweat.

Shokz OpenFit: $180 $124.95 at Amazon Shokz OpenFit last 7 hours with another 21 hours in the charging case, getting enough juice for a run in just a few minutes. It arguably has better audio quality than you normally get from bone conduction headphones, while retaining the same perk: a safer setup for keeping your spatial awareness and letting your ear canals rest. Price comparison: Best Buy - $124.95 | Walmart - $179.95

✅Recommended if: You dislike bone conduction earbuds or the artificial quality of transparency mode, but still need workout earbuds that leave you capable of hearing your surroundings.

❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather prioritize the best possible audio quality, or if you need ANC outside of workouts.

I've tried running with different in-ear earbuds over the years. Aside from being prone to falling out mid-run, they signal to people that I'm not paying attention to my surroundings, which has gotten me looks during races where they recommend no one wear earbuds. Open-ear earbuds are considered the exception, because it shows I'm being considerate and will notice if someone says "on your left!"

Since I reviewed the Shokz OpenFit last year, I haven't switched to any other earbuds, except for a short-lived test of earbuds with heart rate tracking that only made me miss my usual earbuds. Unless something better comes along, I probably won't switch!

Your alternative open-ear, bone-conduction option that's a bit cheaper is the Anker Soundcore AeroFit Pro, which is $99 (41% off) for Prime Day. They have slightly better IP water resistance and last an impressive 14 hours per charge, double the OpenFit's battery. Our reviewer was impressed with the audio quality but found them a bit too big in terms of comfort. Since I haven't tried them myself, I can only pass on his recommendation!