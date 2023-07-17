Prime Day is over, but our favorite wireless earbuds are still 40% off at Amazon

Prime Day 2023 has been over for almost a week, and yet we've found an excellent wireless earbuds deal that just won't quit. Head to Amazon now and you can get a whopping 40% off the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, the same discount that we saw during the retailer's big sale. This knocks the price of the buds down to just $120, which is a steal when you consider everything that the Elite 7 Pro have to offer.

I'm talking about active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality thanks to 6mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge when you use the included case. You can also use Jabra's Sound+ app to finely tune the EQ to match your preferences, plus you get IP57 dust/water protection and a thoughtful construction that allows you to wear the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for hours without discomfort. All of these specs are what led us to choose the Elite 7 Pro as the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, but the 40% discount is what makes them a steal.

This leftover Prime Day deal could disappear at any time, so don't wait too long to make your move.

Get 40% off these "best overall" wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon Prime Day may be over, but you can still snag a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds for the Prime Day-level price of $119.99. Although they're a few years old at this point, the Elite 7 Pro remain some of our favorite wireless earbuds around, coming complete with active noise cancellation, 6mm audio drivers, and IP57 dust and water protection. Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $119.99