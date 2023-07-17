Prime Day is over, but our favorite wireless earbuds are still 40% off at Amazon
Don't tell Amazon.
Prime Day 2023 has been over for almost a week, and yet we've found an excellent wireless earbuds deal that just won't quit. Head to Amazon now and you can get a whopping 40% off the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, the same discount that we saw during the retailer's big sale. This knocks the price of the buds down to just $120, which is a steal when you consider everything that the Elite 7 Pro have to offer.
I'm talking about active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality thanks to 6mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge when you use the included case. You can also use Jabra's Sound+ app to finely tune the EQ to match your preferences, plus you get IP57 dust/water protection and a thoughtful construction that allows you to wear the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for hours without discomfort. All of these specs are what led us to choose the Elite 7 Pro as the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, but the 40% discount is what makes them a steal.
This leftover Prime Day deal could disappear at any time, so don't wait too long to make your move.
Get 40% off these "best overall" wireless earbuds
Jabra Elite 7 Pro:
$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Prime Day may be over, but you can still snag a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds for the Prime Day-level price of $119.99. Although they're a few years old at this point, the Elite 7 Pro remain some of our favorite wireless earbuds around, coming complete with active noise cancellation, 6mm audio drivers, and IP57 dust and water protection.
Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $119.99
Beats Studio Buds:
$149.95 $89.99 at Amazon
If you missed the Jabra Elite 7 Pro deal above, or you simply want another option, it's worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds are also selling for the Prime Day-level price of $89.99. These stylish little buds provide excellent sound and battery life, plus we called them the "Best for comfort" in our guide to the best wireless earbuds.
At this time, both Best Buy and Walmart are matching Amazon's price, so take your pick.
Price check: Best Buy - $89.99 | Walmart - $89.99
