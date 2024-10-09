Hurry! Jabra's best and last fitness earbuds are selling out

Jabra may have bowed out of the consumer audio space, but I'm still a fan of its products, and the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 may well be some of the best fitness earbuds you can buy right now, especially during Prime Day. And before you ask, Jabra intends to support its earbuds through the coming years, so you should have little to no reservations about picking these up, especially now that they're down to their lowest price.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 launched earlier this year for $229, so it's surprising that they're already on sale. With Prime Day shaving $50 off, you can snag these excellent earbuds for just $179, which is the lowest price we've seen them thus far.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon Jabra's latest and last fitness earbuds are among the best you can own, thanks to superb audio and a unique Bluetooth LE case. These earbuds are still only months old, but Prime Day is slashing more than 20% off, bringing these to their lowest price.

If the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are anything like the first-generation Elite 8 Active earbuds, then these are definitely a must-buy. I love the first-gen earbuds, as they offer great sound quality, easy multi-point pairing, and long battery life, even with ANC on. However, the Gen 2 take things up a notch, adding Bluetooth LE Audio to the case itself. Why, you ask? Because that way, you can connect the case to an audio source that may not support Bluetooth and stream music to your earbuds.

If you travel a lot like I do, then this can be incredibly useful, as not every airplane supports Bluetooth connectivity, and I don't own any wired headphones (the ones they give out on planes are absolutely horrible). The earbuds are also great for working out, thanks to the IP68 and MIL-STD-810 ratings.

But you should act fast, as it's the final day of Prime Day and some color options are seemingly sold out and your options are dwindling.

✅Recommended if: You want earbuds with great audio quality and durability. Also if you find yourself on airplanes a lot and want to use your own earbuds to enjoy in-flight entertainment.

❌Skip this deal if: You are unsure about long-term support given Jabra's exit from the consumer audio space.

As impressive as these are, it's also worth noting that these aren't even Jabra's best earbuds! The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are almost perfect and feature the same impressive audio and connectivity as the 8 Gen 2. While these are more expensive, Prime Day also has them on sale at a whopping $80 off, meaning you can snag them for just $199.