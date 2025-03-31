The 'only budget earbuds worth buying' are even cheaper during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The sale ends tonight, so act fast!

Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2 next to CMF Buds Pro
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

CMF by Nothing is a fascinating budget brand that does everything to save you money and look unique in the process. Most earbuds look nearly identical to one another, but nothing looks like the CMF Buds Pro 2 which are back down to just $50 during the remaining hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale!

Aside from sporting noise cancelling and a comfortable, light fit, CMF Buds Pro 2 feature the best charging case on any set of earbuds to date. That's because it doesn't just charge your earbuds, it also controls them with the handy click wheel on the case that doubles as a button.

You can use this to quickly adjust the volume from your pocket — instead of using those finicky touch controls most earbuds have — click it to play or pause, switch songs, open an app, call up your favorite AI assistant, and more thanks to its highly customizable nature. And, of course, all this cool functionality comes at a fraction of the price of most other earbuds.

CMF Buds Pro 2: $69$50.15 at Amazon

CMF Buds Pro 2: $69 $50.15 at Amazon

These earbuds aren't just awesome, they're unique and sport functionality like no other. Pick from a variety of colors and get sound quality like you simply wouldn't expect from a pair of $50 true wireless earbuds.

View Deal

These are true wireless earbuds, which means there's no cable between them and no cable to plug into your phone. Each earbud is packed with a 60mAh battery, so you get about 10 hours of listening before needing to dock them back into the case. And, unlike some earbuds, docking them in the case is super easy.

Of course, a $50 pair of earbuds aren't going to produce the same level of sound that a $300 pair will, but that didn't stop Harish from being impressed. He said, "these are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and the sound quality is equivalent to products that cost thrice as much." Considering how much of an audiophile Harish is, I took his word for it and picked up a pair for myself. I couldn't be happier!

I've been using these as my daily pair of headphones since last Fall and can't get enough of how cool this case is. There's simply nothing like being able to adjust your volume, skip songs, call up Gemini, or do nearly anything else you want with the customizable wheel button on the case.

If you're a frequent flyer, you might want to spend a little more money on a pair of earbuds with stronger ANC than these but, for most scenarios, the sound quality and ANC strength make these must-haves. Especially for $50!

