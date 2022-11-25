Don't miss out on these massive Black Friday deals on the best charging accessories

The introduction of gallium nitride (GaN) has revolutionized charging tech , with brands able to deliver chargers that go up to 200W while still maintaining a diminutive profile. This change has coincided with the best Android phones not coming with a bundled charger in the box, so if you're looking for a charger to power up your phone, notebook, and other accessories, there's plenty of great choices.

I tested a lot of charging tech this year, and I'm highlighting a few chargers, portable power banks, and charging cables that I've used and liked over the course of 2022. My favorite has to be the UGREEN Nexode 200W for the fact that it delivers 200W over six USB ports, making it an outstanding charging station for all of my devices. The Nexode 200W launched for $199, but it's now on sale for just $159 (opens in new tab).

The Shargeek Storm 2 Slim isn't far behind, with the power bank featuring a unique see-through design and built-in screen that shows real-time charging data. The power bank is down to just $139 (opens in new tab), $60 off what it usually costs. If you're looking for deals on a new charger or power bank, read on.

(opens in new tab) Acefast 65W GaN 2-Port Charger with HDMI: $49 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Acefast's GaN charger has a USB-C port that goes up to 65W over USB PD and a USB-A port, but where it truly stands out is an HDMI connector at the bottom. The HDMI port allows you to connect your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch to the charger and turn it into a portable dock. It is a unique product that works really well in daily use, and at $39 is a steal.

(opens in new tab) UGREEN Nexode 140W 3-Port GaN Charger: $149 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) UGREEN is doing all the right things with its wall chargers, and the Nexode 140W has dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port, going up to 140W over USB PD 3.1. What's unique here is that the USB-C port by itself delivers 140W, and it is ideal for use with the MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) Shargeek Storm 2 Slim 130W 20000mAh Power Bank: $199 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is my new favorite power bank, and that's mostly down to the gorgeous see-through design that lets you view the innards. The built-in screen is great for seeing how fast the power bank is charging your phone or notebook, and with a USB-C port that hits 100W over USB PD and a USB-A port that goes up to 30W, you get all the charging potential you need here and a large 20000mAh battery.



(opens in new tab) UGREEN 100W 4-Port GaN Charger: $79 $54 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The UGREEN 100W is a powerhouse of a GaN charger, offering four ports in total — three USB-C and a USB-A port. You can get the full 100W charge via a single USB-C port, or charge several devices at once and split the power budget. For what you're paying, it is a fantastic value.

(opens in new tab) Baseus PowerCombo 65W 6-Port GaN Charger: $99 $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Baseus is a Chinese brand that makes a lot of interesting accessories, and this charger includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and two AC ports. The USB-C ports work over USB PD 3.0 and are ideal for use with high-end notebooks and phones, and the number of ports on offer here make it a good choice for use on the road.

(opens in new tab) UGREEN Nexode 200W 6-Port Charging Station: $199 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Nexode 200W is what I use to charge all the devices on my desk. It has four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and can hit 195W when all six ports are in use. It is astonishingly small considering the charging potential, and I don't see myself switching to another charging station soon. At $159, it is an easy recommendation.

(opens in new tab) SooPii 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable: $13.99 $8.81 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I'm obsessed with these USB-C cables that have a built-in power meter. This particular cable works at up to 100W over the USB PD standard (20V/5A) and has a nylon braided design that's durable. It works with the latest phones and notebooks, and the real-time charging indicator is just plain cool.