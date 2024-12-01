Ditch your boring cable — this retractable 100W USB-C cable is much better, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

I have way too many cables in the house, and the biggest issue is the inevitable tangle when I have more than two cables on my desk. Thankfully, Baseus came to the rescue with this retractable USB-C cable, and I haven't used anything else in the past year. Having a retractable cable makes a huge difference in regular use; I don't need to worry about cluttering up my desk, and it's a more elegant solution.



The best part is that Baseus's retractable cable charges at 100W, making it a great choice to use with phones, notebooks, and just about any accessory. The cable has four preset lengths and goes up to two meters when fully extended, and it tucks away neatly when not in use. It usually costs $18, but you can get it for $13 during Cyber Monday, and that's a decent deal.

Baseus USB-C to USB-C Retractable Cable (2m): was $18 now $13 at Amazon This retractable cable is significantly easier to use, has great build quality, and charges your devices at 100W. I have four of these in the house now, and it's now my go-to choice when I need to connect two devices, charge phones, or just about anything else that involves a USB-C cable.

✅Recommended if: You need a retractable cable that can deliver 100W of power over the USB PD standard.



❌Skip this deal if: You don't care about the retractable design.

I used this cable for over a year now, and it is still going strong. What I like the most about it is the preset lengths; I usually have my phone on a stand and run a cable via the charging station, and one of the preset lengths on the cable is the ideal distance. The actual cable itself is flat, and it didn't have any problems delivering 100W of power to my devices.



It's good when transferring data between devices as well; I switch between phones every ten days on average, and I only used this cable to do so in the last year. The retractable mechanism is smooth, the case is made out of a matte texture, and overall, this is one of the best cables I have in the house. If you need a clutter-free cable with a retractable design, you can now get it for just $13 — it holds up just as well in the car.