Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 2023

The Galaxy S23 Plus is the middle child in Samsung's celebrated S23 series of flagship Android phones. Since the smartphone already has every imaginable thing within it, why not combine it with your wallet as well? Grab one of these wallet and folio cases to protect your S23+ and use it to store your cards and cash on the go.

Slick wallet and folio cases for your S23+

Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Spigen's awesome Slim Armor CS case comes in an all-black hue and it adds plenty of robustness to your S23 Plus. There's a slot on the back that slides out to reveal a credit card storage compartment. Talk about sneaky! TORRO Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Leather Wallet Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black with Red Detail Lovely genuine leather never goes out of style. TORRO's traditional wallet case comes with a magnetic folio that valiantly defends the front of your Galaxy S23 Plus. It also has plenty of slots to keep various bits and bobs. Ghostek EXEC for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Gray, Black, Pink We're big fans of the clever Ghostek EXEC case for the Galaxy S23 Plus. It doesn't have a folio, but its bezels are raised high to protect the display. The cover has a detachable wallet attachment that magnetically attaches. Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Teal, Plum, Black, Brown, Green, Navy Snakehive's Vintage Wallet for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is made of genuine leather. You can score this luxurious wallet case in six muted shades. The flap on top folds closes magnetically and it folds away to act as a stand. Inside, the folio also has card slots. VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Hybrid for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Groove Green, Groove Black This military-grade rugged case from VRS DESIGN sports a sleek kickstand on the back. It has a really cool modern design that comes in two colorways. The rectangular bit on the back slides away to reveal a hidden credit card and cash slot. Samsung Galaxy S23+ S-View Wallet Phone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Lavender, Black, Green, Cream Samsung always launches its S-View cases for all of its models. The Galaxy S23+ didn't miss out on the action. You can get this slim folio case in one of four colors that match the shades of the S23 series. The folio has a single slot to store a card or bank notes inside it.

Be clever, get a wallet case

While traditional wallet cases with folios are usually very chunky, there are some modern options that defy that stereotype these days. A decent wallet case for your Samsung Galaxy S23+ can help you declutter and lead a minimal lifestyle. Carrying a bunch of things along with your phone is usually annoying, so the combined use of your phone as a wallet makes perfect sense.

Our favorite wallet case is the Spigen Slim Armor CS for the Galaxy S23 Plus. This robust case adds heavy-duty impact absorption. It can take a beating and it is useful too. You can store two credit cards in the back compartment and they stay safe and sound hidden in there.

If you want something made of leather, both TORRO and Snakehive are excellent options. Both cases are made of genuine leather, have plenty of slots, and have folios that double as kickstands in portrait orientation.

For an unusual design, go for the VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid. This stellar cover looks extremely slick and it comes with both a card compartment as well as a stand built into the back. It also touts military-grade drop protection, keeping your lovely S23+ intact even during the roughest of falls.

After you're done picking the right S23+ case, you should go shopping for screen protectors too. That gorgeous AMOLED display is precious, so you'd better safeguard it with all your might.