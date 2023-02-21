OnePlus recently introduced its latest and greatest smartphone—the OnePlus 11—in the market. The top-of-the-line device features a whole lot of goodies, including Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple-lens rear camera system, and much more. In addition, you also get a gorgeous 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen that makes everything from gaming to content consumption a joy. But even though the display is secured with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, we still recommend getting one of these best OnePlus 11 screen protectors, if you're planning to buy this smartphone. From TPU films to tempered glass offerings, there are quite a few in the market to pick from.

These are the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors to buy

(opens in new tab) Orzero High Definition TPU Screen Protector (3-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Staff pick Specially made for the OnePlus 11 using precise laser-cutting technology, Orzero's three-pack of TPU screen protectors keeps your smartphone's display safe from scuffs and scratches. It has a two-section design that allows for easy installation, while the self-healing properties make bubbles and scratches go away on their own with time. (opens in new tab) Foluu Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Tough and clear If you want high-quality protection for the OnePlus 11's display, look no further than Foluu's tempered glass screen protectors. Having a precise fit, they have a 9H surface hardness rating that keeps the screen shielded from all kinds of damage. The built-in oleophobic coating keeps away smudges and fingerprints, that too without affecting the display's clarity or touch response. (opens in new tab) TUFF STONE TPU Film Screen Protector (4-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Value for money Having a total of four screen protectors, this combo pack from TUFF STONE offers amazing bang for your buck. However, that's not even the best part. You get two types of screen protectors—a regular TPU film with self-healing properties and a matte TPU film with anti-glare coating—with two of each type bundled in the package. So, whatever your choice is, TUFF STONE has you (and your OnePlus 11) covered. (opens in new tab) IQShield Clear Film Screen Protector (2-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) No more bubbles Thanks to their innovative adhesive and unique application method, IQShield's screen protectors make for a perfect fit over your OnePlus 11's display without any pesky bubbles. The film doesn't affect the screen's clarity or touch response and uses a four-layer design for maximum protection. You also get all the accessories needed, including a squeegee and a lint-free cloth. (opens in new tab) Skinomi Clear TechSkin Screen Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Complete peace of mind Made in the US, Skinomi's Clear TechSkin screen protector has a flexible yet tough design, and its TPU material claims to offer military-grade protection. It ensures complete coverage of the OnePlus 11's display and does a great job of repelling smudges and fingerprints. Installation is a walk in the park, and you also get a lifetime warranty in case things go south.

(opens in new tab) zZjoOoj Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector (4-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Protects more than just the screen If that AMOLED panel makes the front of OnePlus 11 look great, the phone's back owes its good looks to its stylish rear camera island. And with this combo pack from zZjoOoj, you can protect both from scuffs and scratches. Made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, the screen and camera lens protectors fit the OnePlus 11 perfectly. The former also allows for improved clarity while keeping away smudges and fingerprints. (opens in new tab) Skinomi Matte TPU Screen Protector (2-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Easy on the eyes As great as the 6.7-inch display of the OnePlus 11 is, staring at it for long hours can get tiring for your eyes. But it doesn't have to be like that, thanks to Skinomi's matte screen protector. Having an anti-glare coating, it helps quite a bit in reducing eye strain. It also comes with a smooth, satin texture that makes interacting with the display an overall better experience. The installation is also quite an easy task. (opens in new tab) Supershieldz Clear Shield TPU Screen Protector (2-pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Simple and reliable If you're looking for a basic yet effective screen protector for the OnePlus 11, we suggest the Clear Shield by Supershieldz. Made with a high-quality TPU film, it allows for improved visual clarity and touch response. The screen protector works well in keeping away everyday scratches and fingerprints. It's easy to apply and doesn't leave any sticky residue on removal either.

Keep your OnePlus 11's display looking like new

Offering a laundry list of powerhouse features, a capable camera experience, and a stunning design, all at a very reasonable price, the brand-new OnePlus 11 is on track to be one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) of this year. So, whether you're planning to get one soon or have already placed your order, pairing it with the right accessories—including the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors—makes perfect sense.

Our top vote goes to Orzero's triple-pack of TPU-based screen protectors, as these are custom-made for the OnePlus 11 (opens in new tab) and have a two-section design that allows for hassle-free application. Also, the self-healing properties make small bubbles and scratches vanish on their own.

If you'd rather go for something a bit tougher, Foluu's two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is a great choice. Their oleophobic coating keeps away fingerprints and smudges with ease, that too without affecting visual clarity or touch response.

Then there's the combo pack of screen and camera lens protectors from zZojoOoj, which ensures both your phone's screen and its camera array will retain their good looks. Skinomi's matte-finished screen protector is also an excellent option since it allows for smoother touch interactions while reducing eye strain as well.