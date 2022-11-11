Best Made for Fitbit accessories 2022
Equip your Fitbit with all the best gear.
Fitbit smartwatches make for excellent fitness trackers and workout companions. Shopping for add-ons can get confusing since there are so many models and third-party accessories out there. These Made for Fitbit accessories are certified to be compatible with your Fitbit and fully vetted by the Google-owned smartwatch brand. So, whether you're looking for a snazzy band or a screen protector, look no further.
Best Made for Fitbit accessories 2022
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Staff Pick
Wasserstein's Made for Fitbit 3-in-1 Charging Station is compatible with the Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, Versa 4, and Charge 5. You can fast charge your Fitbit and also top up your Pixel phone and other Google accessories at the same time thanks to the dual USB-C ports included on the dock.
Designer wear
This band brings the Victor Glemaud brand from the runway to your wrist. Available in five stunning designs and two sizes, Victor Glemaud for Fitbit 24mm Knit Bands are perfect for any occasion. You can use one of these bands with your Fitbit with Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3.
Strongbox for your Versa 4
The OtterBox Watch Bumper for Versa 4 encases your precious Fitbit smartwatch in a tough silicone bumper cover. Not only is it protective, but it's also eco-friendly since it's made with 90% of recycled materials.
Accessorize luxuriously
The elegant Gorjana for Luxe Parker Link Bracelet comes in two shades, Soft Gold Stainless Steel and Platinum Stainless Steel. Unfortunately, this classy metal band is only compatible with the Fitbit Luxe.
Guard that screen
ZAGG specializes in the art of making high-quality screen guards for various devices. The ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector fits the Fitbit Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3 perfectly. It doesn't interfere with touch sensitivity and defends your Fitbit display from scratches and cracks.
Faux leather
Fitbit offers its exclusive Vegan Leather Bands in four understated shades that look lovely with most attires. These 24mm bands can be used with the Fitbit Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3, and they come in small and large sizes. They are made of biobased materials as opposed to real leather which comes from animals.
Breathable band
This Made for Fitbit Sport Bands is up for grabs in seven assorted colorways. The tiny holes allow air to pass through, making it much more comfortable to wear your Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 4, Sense 2, or Sense for prolonged periods of time or while working out.
To infinity and beyond
Fitbit's Infinity Bands for Fitbit feature the brand's unique clasp system. Since these 24mm bands are made of silicone, they are super comfy and Fitbit assures users of their water and stain resistance. Pick one of the six shades for your Fitbit Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3.
Go hands-free
Attach your Fitbit Charge 5 to your t-shirt or pants with the handy Wasserstein Clip Holder. This Charge 5 accessory is tailor-made so you can rest assured that your Fitbit will stay safe and snug in it.
Accessorize your Fitbit to your heart's content
Fitbit smartwatches are wildly popular owing to the value they offer. There's a Fitbit out there for every need, be it as a fitness tracker or a fashion statement. The most convenient tool that you can purchase for your Fitbit is the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station. It comes with the propriety Fitbit charger as well as a USB-C charging stand for Pixel phones and a second Type-C port for a third device like the Pixel buds.
Protection is crucial if you want to hang on to your Fitbit for a long, long time. ZAGG's InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector fits the Fitbit Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3. Keep your Fitbit smartwatch crack-free with ZAGG's protective screen guard for Fitbit. To bolster impact resistance, consider adding the OtterBox Watch Bumper to your Versa 4.
Lastly, be sure to pick an awesome Fitbit band that is both stylish and functional. There's no shortage of fantastic bands for the Fitbit Sense, Versa, and other models out there. However, you won't find anything that's nearly as gorgeous as the Victor Glemaud for Fitbit 24mm Knit Bands. The black and gold color combo looks absolutely stunning, though you can choose from four more designs.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.