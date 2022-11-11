Fitbit smartwatches make for excellent fitness trackers and workout companions. Shopping for add-ons can get confusing since there are so many models and third-party accessories out there. These Made for Fitbit accessories are certified to be compatible with your Fitbit and fully vetted by the Google-owned smartwatch brand. So, whether you're looking for a snazzy band or a screen protector, look no further.

Best Made for Fitbit accessories 2022

Accessorize your Fitbit to your heart's content

Fitbit smartwatches are wildly popular owing to the value they offer. There's a Fitbit out there for every need, be it as a fitness tracker or a fashion statement. The most convenient tool that you can purchase for your Fitbit is the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station. It comes with the propriety Fitbit charger as well as a USB-C charging stand for Pixel phones and a second Type-C port for a third device like the Pixel buds.

Protection is crucial if you want to hang on to your Fitbit for a long, long time. ZAGG's InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector fits the Fitbit Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3. Keep your Fitbit smartwatch crack-free with ZAGG's protective screen guard for Fitbit. To bolster impact resistance, consider adding the OtterBox Watch Bumper to your Versa 4.

Lastly, be sure to pick an awesome Fitbit band that is both stylish and functional. There's no shortage of fantastic bands for the Fitbit Sense, Versa, and other models out there. However, you won't find anything that's nearly as gorgeous as the Victor Glemaud for Fitbit 24mm Knit Bands. The black and gold color combo looks absolutely stunning, though you can choose from four more designs.