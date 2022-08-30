Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 get a new charging stand with room for Pixel devices

What you need to know

The Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 now have a new set of accessories made by Wasserstein.

Fitbit's smartwatches can now be charged using a 3-in-1 charging dock that can accommodate Google Pixel devices.

The new accessory line also includes a screen protector and a clip holder.

The growing wearable market has ushered in a whole new ecosystem of products that take up charging space in our home where only smartphones used to sit, but companies like Wasserstein have been hard at work helping to meet this demand.

Wasserstein has announced a new line of accessories for Fitbit's newest challengers to the best Android smartwatches, including the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2. There are core products in tow, bearing the "Made for Fitbit" branding to indicate which devices they're built for.

"We're excited about the launch of Google's new Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2," Christopher Maiwald, founder and CEO of Wasserstein, said in a press release (opens in new tab). "With the addition of our Made for Fitbit line, we're ensuring that users have compatible accessories that truly live up to Google and Fitbit's high-quality standards."

Perhaps the standout member of the pack is a charging stand that can accommodate a Google Pixel phone and a pair of Pixel Buds. However, it doesn't support Qi wireless charging like many of the best wireless chargers. Instead, the charging dock is equipped with two USB-C ports to juice up your Pixel devices. For your wearables, there are adapters onboard to charge the Versa 4, Sense 2, or Charge 5.

(Image credit: Wasserstein)

In addition, Wasserstein unveiled a clip holder that you can use to safely fasten your smartwatch to your pants or t-shirt, if you don't mind losing the ability to track your heart rate.

Finally, there's a pack of three screen protectors specifically designed for the Versa 4 and Sense 2. The transparent protectors promise to keep your smartwatch free from scratches and cracks.

The charging dock will start shipping in mid-October for $90, while the screen protector and clip holder will hit store shelves by the end of September. Wasserstein is asking $16 for the screen protector and $20 for the clip holder.