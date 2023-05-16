Best heavy-duty cases for the Google Pixel Fold 2023

The Google Pixel Fold is a vulnerable device with sensitive parts like the hinge mechanism and folding display. You get IPX8 splash resistance, but the device isn't immune to dust and other solid particles. If sand gets into your Pixel Fold, it might end up destroying the internal screen or the hinge.

To avoid causing harm to your expensive Pixel Fold, you can get a super rugged phone case. Plenty of reliable brands like Spigen and Caseology have released heavy-duty phone covers for Google's new foldable. We've gathered all the best rugged cases for your Pixel Fold right here.

In rugged Pixel Fold cases we trust

Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black It's chunky, but it's one of the most robust Pixel Fold covers on the market. The Spigen Slim Armor Pro has the best hinge protection and it encases your folding phone in rugged layers, with raised lips all around for better drop protection. VRS Design Terra Guard Modern GO for Pixel Fold $66 at VRS Design (opens in new tab) Colors: Purple, White, Matte Black, Marine Green The Terra Guard Modern GO from VRS Design has excellent shock and scratch resistance. Aside from heavy-duty durability, this Pixel Fold case also has a card slot built into the back that can hold two cards. Poetic Spartan for Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Metallic Gun Metal, Matte Black, Metallic Orange, Metallic Red Poetic releases its spin on the Spartan Series of cases for every flagship device. The Pixel Fold variant is just as resilient as the rest, bringing you multi-layered defenses that prep your device for doomsday. You get impressive 20ft drop protection, a kickstand that pops out the back, and a built-in screen guard. Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Caseology's Pixel Fold Parallax case is the most stylish and elegant option available. How we wish there were more colors, but we're stuck with a single black option for now. From the grippy sides to the raised edges, from the reinforced corners to the dual-layered body, this is one rugged case for your phone. VRS Design Terra Guard Modern for Pixel Fold $60 at VRS Design (opens in new tab) Colors: Marine Green, Black, White Not a fan of the bulky Terra Guard Modern GO? Try the Terra Guard Modern for size. This Pixel Fold case from VRS Design is just as rugged but without the thick wallet compartment. You get raised bezels around all the important bits and a fantastic spring-loaded hinge mechanism to protect the Pixel Fold's hinge. Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Spigen also has a slimmer version of its heavy-duty Slim Armor Pro case. The Spigen Thin Fit for the Pixel Fold is lightweight, grippy, and scratch-proof. It can withstand bumps, shocks, and scrapes, but it doesn't add a lot of weight or bulk to your Pixel Fold. (opens in new tab) ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown for Pixel Fold $80 at ZAGG (opens in new tab) Colors: Navy Blue, Black This Google Pixel Fold case from ZAGG not only adds heavy-duty drop protection, but it also kills germs and bacteria. Your foldable can survive falls from as high as 10ft in the ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown case. The entire cover has thick sides and edges, encasing the display, camera island, ports, and buttons. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Pixel Fold Impact Case From $70 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Colors: Thousands of designs CASETiFY has the most exhaustive collection of them all, from cutesy sticker-like patterns to cool tattoed covers. The CASETiFY Pixel Fold Impact Case has a reinforced frame to absorb shock. The brand promises military-grade durability and 4ft drop protection. Otterbox Thin Flex Series for Pixel Fold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear/Blue, Black Otterbox has a tough Google Pixel Fold case that lets you appreciate its design at the same time. The Thin Flex Series has undergone the antimicrobial treatment, so it eradicates harmful microorganisms. On top of that, this bumper cover touts military-grade scratch resistance and drop protection.

Phones that fold require tough cases

Any folding phone like the Google Pixel Fold is much more fragile than your average Android phone right off the bat. Moving parts like the hinge and folding bits like the internal display make folding devices far more susceptible to damage, even during daily use. This only increases the need to get a good screen protector and phone case for your Pixel Fold.

Heavy-duty covers that are worth the buy can withstand rough bumps and falls without damaging your folding Pixel. Spigen's Spigen Slim Armor Pro is undoubtedly one of the best rugged cases for your Pixel Fold. We have tested the Samsung Galzy Z Fold 4 variant of this case which employs the same hinge protection method, and it is one of the best hinges you will find on any Pixel Fold cover.

Should you find the Spigen Slim Armor Pro to be a little too expensive or too bulky, the Caseology Parallax is an excellent alternative. It's the next best option for rugged protection in a compact form factor. Then again, its drop protection isn't nearly as robust as some of the chunkier Pixel Fold cases like the Poetic Spartan or the VRS Design Terra Guard Modern.

Figure out whether you're okay with a thick case or not. This will make it easier to choose the right heavy-duty case for your Pixel Fold.