Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of wearables, earbuds, and foldables with its usual annual flourish We are loving the matching color schemes across all products, including the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The top-of-the-line Samsung earbuds are available in three colorways, so you might not be taken with one particular hue right away. Here's a good look at all three optiions and our take on which color Galaxy Buds 2 Pro you should buy.

Introducing all the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro colorways

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - Bora Purple $230 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Purple flurple The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look pretty as a picture in this lovely shade of lavender. "Bora Purple" is undoubtedly the most exciting color for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and other Samsung products this year. (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - Graphite $230 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Matte meets black Black is a timeless tone that never goes out of style. Samsung tweaked the classic color just a tad to deliver this slightly lighter graphite-esque shade for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - White $230 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Safe choice I'll be honest, this blue-toned white variant of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the most boring of the lot. Like black, white is another color that's always in demand, even if it gets dirty quickly.

Which color Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should you buy?

When deciding on the right color for any piece of gadget, wireless earbuds or otherwise, you should always base your decision on your likes and dislikes. If you don't have a personal preference, that's where our expertise comes in.

For those of you who value aesthetics, it's best to choose a color of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that matches your pre-existing devices, such as phones and smartwatches.

The process is even easier if you're planning on upgrading to the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4. Look at the available colorways for both foldables and pick a color that pleases you across the board. Still nervous? Play it safe with white or graphite.

From there, you can narrow it down to either shade of the Buds 2 Pro by analyzing how often you clean your earbuds and how dirty they usually get. Naturally, white is a no-go if you're prone to getting lazy and letting your accessories collect grime. I would highly suggest the black graphite colorway of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.