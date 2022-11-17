The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are currently a whopping 42% off, thanks to this Amazon deal

If you're on the hunt for a quality pair of wireless earbuds this holiday season, this Black Friday Amazon deal has you covered. Right now, you can head over to the retailer and snag a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for a whopping 42% off (opens in new tab), a discount that sends the price of the earbuds crashing down to a mere $69.99. "Bang for your buck" would be an understatement.

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are, without a doubt, the best wireless earbuds that Amazon has ever produced, complete with active noise cancellation, great dynamic audio quality, and hands-free Alexa support. They also come with an innovative Passthrough mode that lets you listen to your surroundings without having to remove the Buds from your ears, plus up to 15 hours of battery life when you use the charging case. This deal isn't quite the cheapest that the earbuds have ever been, but you're looking at a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for just $70, which is a great deal no matter which way you look at it.

