This FCC listing for the Nothing Ear (stick) hints at a familiar design

What you need to know

Nothing's upcoming wireless earbuds have passed through the FCC.

The FCC listing suggests that the Nothing Ear (stick) will have a similar design to the Nothing ear (1).

The earbuds' key specs have also been revealed on the regulatory body's website.

Nothing, like OnePlus, likes to drip-feed information to the public before making a formal product announcement, and the company seems to be sliding back into the same marketing gimmick with its next pair of earbuds. Thanks to a new listing on the FCC's website, though, we don't have to sit through Nothing's hype train.

The upcoming Nothing Ear (stick) has passed through the Federal Communications Commission, revealing almost every bit of information about the product (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)).

According to the image accompanying the documents (opens in new tab), the next-generation wireless earbuds appear to borrow some design cues from the Nothing ear (1). More specifically, the imagery depicts a transparent shell found on the ear (1), as well as the innards of the earbuds, which include the circuitry and antennae.

The listing's imagery is consistent with what Nothing teased during last week's London Fashion Week. In the teaser, which was also shared on Twitter, the Ear (stick) was shown with a tubular charging case.

(Image credit: FCC)

In terms of specs, the FCC document indicates that the upcoming accessory will feature Bluetooth 5.2, with each bud outfitted with a 36mAh Li-ion polymer battery. Meanwhile, the case will allegedly have a 350mAh battery, which should be enough to charge the buds up to four times before completely draining. Charging will be handled by a USB-C to USB-C cable, though the speed is currently unknown.

While the FCC listing reveals most of the key details about the Ear (stick), it will most likely be some time before Nothing officially unveils the earbuds. However, it is safe to assume that the upcoming product will not feature any significant design changes.