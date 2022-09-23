Nothing teases new earbuds with a tubular charging case

What you need to know

Nothing has teased its new "Ear (stick)" with a tubular charging case.

Nothing states the new charging case will come with new buds, as well.

The new buds should be "ergonomic" and "molded to your ears," with its launch set for sometime later this year.

Nothing recently released a teaser for its next product: a new stick-like charging case along with new earbuds.

Nothing always has such unique teasers, and the latest one for a new product called the "Ear (stick)" shows us slight glimpses. According to The Verge, a spokesperson for Nothing said, "the Ear Stick is an entirely new product. New charging case and new bud."

What we're looking at in terms of design for the Ear (stick) charging case is a tube-like design that should be easily slipped into your pocket. It's quite a shift in design considering the charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro or even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

In a press email, Nothing explains that the new buds will feature a "supremely comfortable ergonomic design” that will "mold to your ears" while being incredibly light.

With the Ear (1) being the first iteration of the company's wireless earbud product, leaks in early August suggested we could be in for more. Those leaks had also mentioned the Ear (Stick), which we are beginning to see now via colorful teaser images.

It seems likely that the Ear (stick) isn't a direct successor to the Ear (1), as we expect the next generation of Ear (1) to presumably be called the "Ear (2)." Perhaps we could see teasers about this new product sometime after the Ear (stick) is fully revealed.

We're going to have to wait a little bit longer to learn more about the new Nothing Ear (stick). While the company did give a specific reveal date, the Nothing Ear (stick) is expected to launch later this year.